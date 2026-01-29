Ministry of Education of Jordan begins transformative national literacy initiative using Amira Learning

Amira Learning, Carter Education Group and NorthStar Education partner with Jordan to launch groundbreaking literacy program for primary schools with the power of agentic AI learning.

AMMAN, Jordan, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amira Learning , Carter Education Group and NorthStar Education are partnering with the Ministry of Education of Jordan to launch a national AI literacy initiative. The initiative aims to strengthen reading outcomes for children across the country in support of Jordan’s English language development and evaluate Amira’s impact on reading fluency, comprehension and student engagement.

At its core, the initiative reflects a shared belief that strong literacy skills are essential to students’ long-term academic success, economic opportunity and national development. By combining evidence-based instruction with thoughtful use of AI, the program seeks to ensure that every child in Jordan has the support needed to become a confident, capable reader. This aligns with Jordan’s national goals for foundational literacy and 21st-century skills.

From Eng. Munib Tashman, Director of the Queen Rania Center for Education and Information Technology, Ministry of Education, “At the Ministry of Education, we are guided by a clear principle: every student in Jordan deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed. English language proficiency is not simply an academic requirement—it is a critical skill that strengthens understanding, builds confidence, and connects our students to the world.”

The initiative builds on the global success of Amira Learning, the first Learning Agent for Reading Growth™. Students and teachers in Northern Ireland, Costa Rica, India and other countries have already seen measurable reading growth after adding Amira to their classrooms. Through this work, Jordan aims to set a regional example for how responsible agentic AI and strong pedagogy can work together to advance educational equity.

“The Amira Learning initiative represents a shift from traditional support to intelligent, personalized learning,” said Tashman. “By responsibly integrating artificial intelligence, we are enabling students to receive targeted support, while equipping teachers with precise, actionable insights that enhance classroom practice.”

In Jordan, the initiative will launch with primary schools in different regions across the Kingdom in grades 4 and 7. Teachers will receive professional learning and coaching ahead of the 12 weeks of instruction, and all participants will complete pre- and post-program assessments. Students will have three to five 1-to-1 sessions with the Amira learning agent every week, ranging from 10 to 15 minutes each.

The data from Amira’s dashboard and assessments will inform a year-long nationally scaled program, which will have Arabic localization for teachers and parents, as well as locally relevant reading materials and assessment norms supported by Amira Learning and Carter Education Group. Nationally, students are expected to gain the equivalent of two to eight months of additional literacy improvement every year with substantial reading gains among early learners. Up to 800,000 students in Jordan can benefit from a national scale-up.

“Reading can open doors that many of us take for granted. Social mobility, business opportunities, international relations. Literacy is foundational to becoming a life-long learner, which is crucial for autonomy and prosperity,” said Mark Angel, co-founder and CEO of Amira Learning. “We’re honored to partner with Jordan to accelerate literacy growth, strengthen teacher insights and build a scalable model that can benefit hundreds of thousands of students.”

“As Amira’s regional partner, and in partnership with the Ministry of Education and NorthStar Education, Carter combines local expertise with on-the-ground implementation to help teachers accelerate English language learning for students across Jordan,” said Yildiray Karaarslan, CEO of Carter Education Group.

Grounded in the Science of Reading and already used by more than 5 million students worldwide, Amira listens to students read aloud and provides immediate, personalized feedback while giving teachers clear insight into student progress. Amira’s ability to create core coherence across assessment, instruction and tutoring means that teachers can ensure their lesson planning aligns with Jordan’s national English curriculum while continuing to account for individual students’ strengths and challenges.

Amira Learning is the leader in agentic learning for K–12 literacy. Founded on more than 30 years of neuroscience research and the power of AI, Amira delivers breakthrough student growth, drives literacy outcomes and, when working with teachers in the classroom, outperforms human tutors. Amira Learning created Amira®, the first Learning Agent for Reading Growth™, that creates coherence across assessment, instruction and tutoring. Amira is the only AI edtech validated by university and SEA efficacy research. Serving over 5 million students worldwide, Amira is the guide teachers need to bring the Science of Reading to classrooms and turn students into motivated and masterful readers. Visit www.amiralearning.com to learn more.

