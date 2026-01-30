News Hub Asia extends media partnership with Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association, building sports tourism for Visit Malaysia Year 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — News Hub Asia (NHA) has announced the extension of its media partnership with the Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA), marking an exciting new chapter for fencing in Malaysia as the sport continues to gain regional and international momentum. The renewed partnership signals expanded competition, international momentum, and a vibrant sports tourism experience as the country celebrates Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and the state celebrates Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026.



Fencers celebrate victory at the Negeri Sembilan Youth Challenge 2025 in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. | Photo by Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association / NHA File Photo

Building on the outstanding success of last year’s Negeri Sembilan Youth Challenge (NSYC), the renewed partnership supports a bold and expanded competition format that is open to both local and international participants. With the introduction of open and veteran categories alongside youth divisions, the upcoming tournament is set to welcome a broader, more diverse field of competitors from rising young talents to seasoned fencers across ASEAN, the Middle East, and beyond.

Last year’s event exceeded expectations, drawing strong participation and vibrant energy from athletes, families, and supporters. This year, the organisers are aiming even higher, with a clear goal to grow international participation and further establish Negeri Sembilan as a key destination on the regional fencing calendar.

From 27 to 30 June 2026, the tournament in Negeri Sembilan offers far more than competition alone. It presents a complete sports tourism experience, where families travelling with athletes can enjoy Malaysia’s renowned food culture, rich heritage, natural landscapes, and seamless travel connections making the event as rewarding for parents, grandparents, and siblings as it is for competitors.

Ruzanna Muhammad, NHA’s editor-at-large, highlighted the power of sport and storytelling in shaping young athletes and communities: “At News Hub Asia, we believe that sports serve as a powerful tool for youth development, instilling discipline, resilience, and teamwork. By partnering with the Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association, we aim to shine a spotlight on the next generation of Malaysian fencing talents, providing them with the visibility and support they need to excel.”

She also emphasised the ripple effect that visibility can create across a sporting ecosystem. “Providing young athletes with media visibility not only enhances their personal brand but also opens doors for sponsorship and career growth. We hope that through this initiative, more companies and organisations will see the value of investing in youth sports,” concluded Ruzanna.

President of the Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA), Tengku Dato’ Mu’adzam Sadruddin bin Tengku Noone Aziz, said the extended partnership reflects the sport’s exciting trajectory and long-term ambitions: “Our partnership with News Hub Asia marks a significant milestone in our efforts to elevate fencing at the grassroots level. Media exposure is vital in inspiring more young athletes to take up the sport, and with NHA’s regional reach, we are confident that this collaboration will help boost interest and participation in fencing.”

The tournament which is sanctioned by the Malaysian Fencing Federation (MFF) continues to shine as a space where camaraderie, confidence, and cross-border friendships are forged.

“This tournament is designed to go beyond medals and rankings. Athletes gain not only valuable competitive experience, but also lasting relationships that extend far beyond the field of play,” explained Tengku Dato’ Mu’adzam.

As anticipation builds, selected sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to support community sports development while aligning with a fast-growing international event that blends athletic excellence with cultural discovery.

With its dynamic mix of competition, community, and cultural immersion, the extended partnership between News Hub Asia and the Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association sets the stage for an unforgettable tournament and a powerful step forward for fencing and sports tourism in Malaysia.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and information, contact the organising team via www.nsfencing.org.my.

About News Hub Asia

News Hub Asia (NHA) is an integrated regional news portal that aggregates, curates, and produces content on business, technology, circular economy, property, health, and lifestyle across Asia. NHA also features expert analyses and opinions. It serves as a comprehensive digital resource, blending wire reports, social media, and in-house journalism to inform professionals and consumers.

For more information, visit www.newshubasia.com.

NOTE TO EDITORS

About Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA)

Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA) is dedicated to the growth and advancement of fencing across the state of Negeri Sembilan. The association aims to work in close collaboration with schools, fencing clubs, and institutions of higher learning to expand participation and strengthen athlete development pathways.

Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA) places strong emphasis on both performance and community. Through structured training programmes, fitness sessions, competitions, and engagement initiatives, the association fosters discipline, resilience, and teamwork among its athletes. Families, coaches, and volunteers form an integral part of this ecosystem, supporting the holistic development of fencers both on and off the piste.

With a long-term focus on excellence, Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA) aims to develop a competitive pool of athletes capable of representing Negeri Sembilan at local and national competitions, while also progressing to international events in representation of Malaysia. For more information visit www.nsfencing.org.my.

Negeri Sembilan Fencing Association (NSFA)

Address: Lot 10, Royale Chulan Seremban Jalan Dato’ A.S. Dawood, 70100 Seremban,

Operating Hours: 10:00am-6:00pm, Monday to Friday

Media enquiries: Tengku Dato’ Mu’adzam Sadruddin