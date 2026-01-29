Philips Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Digital Pathology-Healthcare Informatics

Philips is recognized for its market-leading innovation and comprehensive digital pathology ecosystem, driving global transformation in diagnostics and healthcare informatics

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Philips has been awarded the 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the Digital Pathology–Healthcare Informatics sector for its outstanding achievements in delivering next-generation digital pathology innovation, accelerated workflow modernization, and clinical informatics. This recognition highlights Philips Healthcare’s consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its global market presence, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Philips Healthcare excels in both, demonstrating an ability to align long-term innovation strategy with global market demand while executing at scale with consistency and precision. “Philips leads the global healthcare industry in patent applications. This propensity for innovation has positioned the company at the forefront of one of the sector’s fastest-growing fields: digital pathology. Building on this legacy, Philips Healthcare has emerged as a global leader in digital pathology,” said Melissa Kenig, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital innovation, customer partnerships, and scalable enterprise informatics, Philips has demonstrated a strong ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving diagnostic ecosystem. The company’s sustained investments in digital pathology and AI-enabled1,2 informatics have enabled it to deliver value across diverse clinical environments, from large academic medical centers to multi-site laboratory networks.

Innovation remains foundational to Philips Healthcare’s approach. Its integrated digital pathology portfolio, including high-performance slide scanners, a robust image management system, advanced AI-powered2 workflows, cloud archiving by Cloud Data Services3, and full-lab workflow support, addresses the end-to-end needs of modern pathology practices. These capabilities are strengthened by the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, the first digital pathology platform to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for primary diagnosis.

“As diagnostic demand grows and resources tighten, digital pathology is becoming foundational to modern care. Frost & Sullivan’s recognition underscores our commitment to turning innovation into meaningful impact by streamlining workflows, enabling collaboration, and accelerating diagnosis, while responsibly advancing AI to support better patient care,” said Martijn Hartjes, Business Unit Leader Clinical Informatics at Philips.

Philips’ commitment to customer experience further amplifies its global leadership. With more than 3,500 pathologists across over 40 countries leveraging Philips’ digital pathology platform, and over 38 million slides scanned globally, the company has built one of the largest, most clinically validated installed bases in the industry. Its structured implementation services, extensive training programs, and globally unified support organization ensure strong customer engagement, high system uptime, and seamless scalability across enterprise networks.

Frost & Sullivan commends Philips for setting the industry benchmark in competitive strategy, technology innovation, and global execution. Philips’s vision for open, interoperable, and AI-powered2 digital diagnostics is shaping the future of digital pathology and redefining what is possible for healthcare organizations seeking to improve diagnostic accuracy, speed, and collaboration at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors organizations that are transforming their industries through forward-thinking innovation and growth excellence.

1 PIPS enables iSyntax files and with the Software Development Kit (SDK) third-party companies can use this for AI capabilities.

2 With Ibex AI, Ibex AI is Research Use Only (RUO) in the U.S.

3 With our partner AWS. Third party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for (market) availability.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

