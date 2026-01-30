SCOPE’s Ultra-Luxury Residential Performance Underscores Strong Investor Confidence in Thailand’s Prime Market

Performance-Driven Luxury Development

SCOPE’s 2025 performance provides a clear illustration of how well-executed ultra-luxury developments can outperform broader market trends. Despite a general slowdown in Thailand’s property market, the company achieved over, reflecting consistent demand within the ultra-luxury segment.

Commenting on the market outlook, Mr. Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, Chief Executive Officer of SCOPE Company Limited, said: “Thailand offers exceptional value when compared with global cities, not only in pricing but also in quality of life, project standards, and long-term livability. Many international investors view Thai ultra-luxury residences as a safe haven asset, supported by competitive rental yields, lower holding costs, and a lifestyle proposition that few markets can replicate.”

Among its flagship developments, SCOPE Langsuan recorded over 90% sales completion within 2025, reflecting strong demand from discerning buyers. The project’s success highlights a clear shift in buyer behavior: ultra-luxury purchasers are increasingly focused on authenticity, design integrity, and long-term residential value rather than speculative gains.

Central to this appeal is SCOPE’s collaboration with internationally acclaimed designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, whose portfolio includes prominent residential development in New York, notably along the iconic “Millionaire’s Row.” By engaging designers of this caliber, SCOPE reinforces its role as a developer of globally competitive, non-replicable residential projects, rather than locally derivative offerings.

This approach further emphasizes the “value for money” proposition of Thailand’s luxury market. Achieving equivalent design pedigree and spatial quality in global financial capitals would require significantly higher development and acquisition costs.

Beyond Assets: Designing for Real Living