Tantech Holdings Subsidiary, Tanhome Group Inc., Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for “TANHOME” Trademark, Fortifying North American Green Building Strategy

LISHUI, China, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tantech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Tanhome Group Inc., has received a Notice of Allowance (NOA) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its application of the trademark “TANHOME” (Serial No. 99204946), marking a key step in the Company’s brand asset protection and intellectual property strategic layout in the North American markets.

The trademark, upon completion of the registration process, will cover the planned new business segments of the Company’s “Green Home Ecosystem” strategy, establishing the commercial rights of the TANHOME brand in the following areas:

Class 019: Flooring products, including ceramic tiles, hardwood, and laminate flooring.

Class 020: Cabinets and cabinet storage solutions.

Class 035: Business management assistance and advisory services relating to franchising, and wholesale/retail store services featuring cabinets, furniture and flooring products.

Zheyuan Liu, CEO of Tantech, commented: “Receiving the Notice of Allowance from the USPTO is an important step forward for our ‘Tanhome’ brand globalization strategy. As we implement our growth strategies in North America, possessing intellectual property assets under strict legal protection is paramount. This not only safeguards our brand credibility as a one-stop provider of eco-friendly building materials solutions, but also lays a solid compliance foundation for our future operational expansion in the U.S. market.”

In accordance with U.S. trademark application procedures, the Company plans to file a ‘Statement of Use’ within the next six months in the next step of the trademark registration. The Company is committed to strengthening its intellectual property protection and promote long-term economic value for our shareholders.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Tantech is a high-tech enterprise specializing in producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products. With an established domestic and international sales and distribution network, Tantech has been engaged in the manufacture of bamboo charcoal home products since 2002 and entered the home building materials industry in 2024. The company further strengthened its presence in North America through the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary in 2022.

Tantech is ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial, and municipal honors and awards for its products and R&D achievements.

For more information, please visit: https://tanhtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding sales, plans, objectives, strategies, future events or performance, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements involve various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the demand for and acceptance of the company’s products and services, technological changes, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in government regulations, and other risks detailed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All such forward-looking statements (whether made in this press release or elsewhere, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company) are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and any cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

