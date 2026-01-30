WESTWELL Secured One of the Largest Orders for 60 Intelligent Container Tractors Equipped with Integrated Smart-Solution Battery-Swapping Station from WESTPORTS, One of ASEAN’s Mega Transhipment Hubs

Tweet Summary: WESTWELL secures another strategic port logistics victory in ASEAN!

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WESTWELL has recently signed a partnership project cooperation agreement with Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd (WESTPORTS), Malaysia’s largest gateway container terminal with the country’s longest linear wharf, to deploy 60 of our self-developed E-Truck, intelligent, connected, new-energy heavy-duty trucks, and integrated with our PowerOnair battery swap stations at their terminal. This collaboration marked a new milestone in our partnership with WESTPORTS and will accelerate and facilitate WESTPORTS’s green transformation while also propelling WESTWELL’s next phase of intelligent logistics development in Southeast Asia.



Signing Ceremony

WESTPORTS is Malaysia’s largest gateway container terminal and the largest port in Port Klang, strategically located along the Straits of Malacca with easy access to the Klang Valley, the largest hinterland in that country. With more than half its container volume consisting of transhipment boxes, it also plays a pivotal role in ASEAN and regional trade. In addition to being one of the three key mega transhipment hubs in Southeast Asia, WESTPORTS is also Malaysia’s largest bulk cargo port, handling various types of bulk cargoes and accommodating roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipments.

WESTPORTS has a container terminal expansion plan that will eventually increase its annual container handling capacity from 14 million to 27 million TEUs per annum, thus further strengthening WESTPORTS’ position as Malaysia’s largest gateway port, a key regional mega transhipment hub, and contributing towards Port Klang being ranked as among the world’s top ten container ports. The expansion project also reinforces the strategic importance of boosting trade and logistics efficiency within Southeast Asia.

WESTWELL has established a long-standing partnership with WESTPORTS. In 2022, WESTPORTS commissioned WESTWELL’s flagship, self-developed Q-Truck autonomous truck, into service. In September 2024, WESTWELL was honoured to be recognised as the “Best Automation Equipment Partner” at WESTPORTS’ 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner, which was held in conjunction with the terminal’s groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project. Now, the acquisition by WESTPORTS of 60 of WESTWELL’s self-developed E-Truck in a single order will further solidify the collaboration between the two companies.

WESTPORTS is an ESG-award-winning company and, to further its decarbonisation journey and green transformation initiative, the terminal has selected WESTWELL to implement a comprehensive deployment of 60 intelligently connected new-energy heavy-duty trucks (E-Trucks), equipped with PowerOnair battery-swapping systems, and the CSS charging management solutions.

WESTWELL’s E-Trucks will spearhead WESTPORTS’ gradual shift to electrify its fleet of terminal trucks, leveraging the former’s integrated smart solution with intelligent scheduling to crystallise its ambition to build an efficient, low-carbon-intensity, and cost-efficient port ecosystem.

The E-Truck features pure electric propulsion with a 282kWh high-capacity battery, capable of having an operating range of 150 kilometers. Unlike traditional diesel-powered units, the E-Truck will navigate the terminal with zero tailpipe emissions and low noise. Its direct-drive motor design and integrated thermal management system enhance transmission efficiency while significantly reducing energy consumption.

The PowerOnair smart battery-swap station serves as an energy charging hub, enabling a fully automated, 5-minute battery swap to mitigate heavy-duty truck downtime and enhance fleet operational efficiency. It also coordinates with the CSS Charging Scheduling Management System to optimize vehicle charging sequences. WESTWELL’s simulation results have demonstrated that its CSS charging scheduling also reduces the required number of charging requirements and waiting times, thereby improving the overall fleet deployment efficiency and operational uptime.

WESTWELL has committed to WESTPORTS that its collaboration ensured the deployment of complete vehicular equipment, proprietary system solutions, and localized end-to-end services throughout the entire lifecycle of the E-Truck — including maintenance, spare parts inventory, and system upgrades to ensure long-term, stable operation of all equipment and systems.

Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam, the Executive Chairman of WESTPORTS, shared that, “WESTWELL has been our strategic partner throughout WESTPORTS’ terminal truck transformation journey. The deployment of 60 E-Trucks and smart energy solutions, coupled with its innovative technologies, will significantly enhance the terminal’s operational efficiency while reducing our carbon emission intensity. The E-Truck also supports and paves the way towards achieving our ambition of having a fully electrified expanded container terminal from CT10 to CT17, thereby marking an important milestone in our and Port Klang’s decarbonisation journey.”

Kenny Tan, Founder and Chairman of WESTWELL, stated: “WESTWELL highly values the strategic partnership with WESTPORTS. We are committed to bringing cutting-edge innovative technologies to port operations, with artificial intelligence and new energy as our core technologies, to develop more efficient and tailored logistics solutions for clients’ business scenarios. Additionally, through localized operational models, we have established a local maintenance team and parts center to ensure long-term project sustainability, fully supporting the intelligent and green transformation of ports.”

WESTWELL has been actively involved in the development of WESTPORTS’ terminal trucking requirements. This collaboration marked a new milestone in WESTPORTS’ decarbonisation and operational efficiency upgrade. Looking ahead, WESTWELL will continue to leverage advanced technology to help WESTPORTS establish an intelligent, green, sustainable, and energy-efficient container terminal ecosystem. WESTWELL will also drive the development of a smart logistics ecosystem solution in Southeast Asia and globally, thereby contributing to a sustainable future of the global logistics industry.