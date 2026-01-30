Youxin Technology Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the “Company” or “Youxin Technology”), a software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”) provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, “In fiscal year 2025, we successfully completed our initial public offering and a follow-on offering, which substantially improved the Company’s liquidity and strengthened financial foundation. A key part of the R&D progress was the successful integration of AI models into our PaaS platform, enabling the generation of complex customized code through natural language and conversational interaction, which significantly enhanced development efficiency and user experience. With AI-enhanced solutions, we have already attracted clients from a broader range of industries, including cosmetics and cruise lines, and have reinforced the scalability of our platform. In parallel, by serving customers across multiple industries, we continued to expand the functionality of our PaaS platform and build multi-industry service capabilities, laying a solid foundation for a potential performance inflection in fiscal year 2026.”

Mr. Lin added, “Fiscal year 2025 marked a year of execution and capability building. Total revenues reached $0.54 million, representing a 3% increase from fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by the restart of our customized customer relationship management (CRM) system development services. Our net loss for the year was largely attributable to non-recurring items, including IPO- and follow-on-offering-related professional fees, warrant-related expenses, and investment losses, rather than any deterioration in our core operating performance.”

Mr. Lin continued, “The successful acquisition of Celnet Technology Co., Ltd. on October 29, 2025 advanced our internationalization strategy and enhanced our ability to serve multinational and large domestic enterprises through its extensive Salesforce implementation experience, further improving the practicality and enterprise readiness of our PaaS platform. Looking ahead, we plan to fully commercialize our R&D achievements and aim to achieve operating breakeven by fiscal year 2026. We will continue to promote our PaaS and SaaS solutions across various sectors and, together with our partners, pursue opportunities to expand into international markets, positioning the Company to support customers’ overseas expansion and sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Overview

Revenue was $0.54 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from $0.52 million in fiscal year 2024.

in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from in fiscal year 2024. Gross profit was $0.18 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.34 million in fiscal year 2024.

in fiscal year 2025, compared to in fiscal year 2024. Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 66% in fiscal year 2024.

Net loss was $9.65 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering, investment loss, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities.

in fiscal year 2025, compared to in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering, investment loss, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities. Cash was $9.91 million as of September 30, 2025 , compared to $0.02 million as of September 30, 2024 , significantly increasing cash reserves and liquidity.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $0.54 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from $0.52 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly because the Company restarted the customized CRM system development services.

For the years ended September 30, 2025 2024 ($) Revenue Cost of

Revenue Gross

Margin Revenue Cost of

Revenue Gross

Margin Professional services 515,684 356,807 31 % 275,314 158,880 42 % Payment channel services 21,590 – 100 % 206,526 – 100 % Others 2,200 2,702 (23) % 39,401 20,768 47 % Total 539,474 359,509 33 % 521,241 179,648 66 %

Revenue from professional services was $0.52 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 87% from $0.28 million in fiscal year 2024.

Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $0.29 million in fiscal year 2025. The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company restarting the customized CRM system development service.

in fiscal year 2025. The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company restarting the customized CRM system development service. Revenue from the additional function development services was $38,808 in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 9% from $42,758 in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2025.

in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 9% from in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2025. Revenue from subscription services was $0.19 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 18% from $0.23 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decreasing customized CRM system development services from 2023 to 2024, which led to the Company to provide less subscription service in the following periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $0.36 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 100% from $0.18 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.18 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.34 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 66% in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $3.04 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.73 million in fiscal year 2024.

Selling expenses were $0.13 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 38% from $0.09 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and promotion expenses. The increase of advertising and promotion expenses by $25,661 or 3,270% was primarily due to an increase in putting effort to the business promotion to expand customer base for fiscal year 2025, compared to fiscal year 2024.

in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 38% from in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and promotion expenses. The increase of advertising and promotion expenses by or 3,270% was primarily due to an increase in putting effort to the business promotion to expand customer base for fiscal year 2025, compared to fiscal year 2024. General and administrative expenses were $2.75 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 454% from $0.50 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase for fiscal year 2025 was primarily due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering that were not directly attributable of the offerings were expensed as incurred.

in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 454% from in fiscal year 2024. The increase for fiscal year 2025 was primarily due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering that were not directly attributable of the offerings were expensed as incurred. Research and development expenses were $0.16 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 86% from $1.14 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in labor related costs including salary and welfare by $0.90 million or 94% for fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Total net other expense was $6.79 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to total net other income of $0.11 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to loss from investments of $2.74 million, issuance costs allocated to warrant liabilities of $0.88 million, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities of $5.80 million in fiscal year 2025, partly offset by gains from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $2.65 million.

Net Loss

Net loss was $9.65 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $1.04 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.14 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $9.91 million, compared to $0.02 million as of September 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.91 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.73 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $3.03 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $360 in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $16.79 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.43 million in fiscal year 2024.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company’s products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.youxin.cloud .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 9,912,327 $ 18,372 Restricted cash 24,298 24,649 Accounts receivable, net 213,772 176,607 Deferred contract costs 13,103 – Amount due from a related party 17,486 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 295,559 122,676 Total current assets 10,476,545 342,304 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 2,518 3,948 Deferred offering costs – 478,108 Operating lease right-of-use assets 78,862 123,170 Other non-current assets 10,457 10,608 Prepayment for acquisition 210,704 – Total non-current assets 302,541 615,834 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,779,086 $ 958,138 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loan $ 318,865 $ 323,472 Accounts payable 34,190 31,350 Contract liabilities 30,024 215,768 Amount due to related parties – 1,067,119 Operating lease liabilities – current 46,190 42,277 Payroll payable 1,134,532 1,869,436 Warrant liabilities 902,287 – Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,439 40,299 Total current liabilities 2,553,527 3,589,721 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 35,306 82,674 Total non-current liabilities 35,306 82,674 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,588,833 $ 3,672,395 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 17) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Class A ordinary shares, ($0.008 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized,

2,325,550 and 278,809 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2025 and 2024, respectively) (1) 18,604 2,230 Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

2024, respectively) 895 895 Share subscription receivables – (3,125) Additional paid-in capital 32,614,603 12,154,929 Accumulated deficit (25,065,907) (15,419,765) Accumulated other comprehensive income 622,058 550,579 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 8,190,253 (2,714,257) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 10,779,086 $ 958,138

(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 80-for-1

reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which was effective on September 30, 2025.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) 2025 2024 2023 Years Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 539,474 $ 521,241 $ 895,978 COST OF REVENUES (359,509) (179,648) (352,676) GROSS PROFIT 179,965 341,593 543,302 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses (130,792) (94,481) (225,926) General and administrative expenses (2,746,298) (496,006) (589,372) Research and development expenses (158,190) (1,139,922) (2,152,602) Total operating expenses (3,035,280) (1,730,409) (2,967,900) NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,855,315) (1,388,816) (2,424,598) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Other income 539 134,802 99,053 Other expense (24,271) (21,435) (17,693) Loss from investments (2,736,514) – – Issuance costs allocated to warrant liabilities (876,282) – – Loss on issuance of warrant liabilities (5,802,241) – – Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,647,942 – – Total other (expense) income, net (6,790,827) 113,367 81,360 NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES (9,646,142) (1,275,449) (2,343,238) Income tax expense – (5,212) – NET LOSS (9,646,142) (1,280,661) (2,343,238) Accretion to redeemable preferred equity – – (326,837) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (9,646,142) (1,280,661) (2,670,075) NET LOSS (9,646,142) (1,280,661) (2,343,238) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation income (loss) 71,479 (72,056) (212,292) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (9,574,663) $ (1,352,717) $ (2,555,530) Basic and diluted loss per share (1)(2) $ (1.04) $ (0.14) $ (0.29) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding – basic

and diluted (1) (2) 9,311,589 9,224,116 9,224,116

(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 80-for-1 reverse

share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which was effective on September 30, 2025. (2) Giving retroactive effect to the issuance of ordinary shares effected on April 21, 2023.