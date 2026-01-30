Zerova Showcases Scalable Fleet and Urban Charging Solutions at EVCharge Live Thailand 2026

Tailored solutions for fleet and urban charging underscore local deployment and white-label collaboration

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zerova Technology (“Zerova” or “the Company”) showcased its full range of DC and AC charging solutions at Booth B13 during EVCharge Live Thailand 2026 from January 28-29, 2026, emphasizing modular, scalable system design for fleet operators and urban public charging networks. The Company highlighted its split-type architecture, Dynamic Power Distribution technology, and expanded deployment footprint in Southeast Asia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Thailand and the region.

Alex Lin, Chairman of Zerova Technology, commented: “As fleet electrification and urban charging demand continue to grow, operators need solutions that can be deployed in phases, scaled easily, and configured for different grid conditions. We look forward to meeting partners at EVCharge Live Thailand 2026, not only to demonstrate our modular charging architecture but also to listen, collaborate, and co-develop tailored charging experiences for Southeast Asia.”

Modular, Scalable Architecture for Fleet and Urban Needs

At the event, Zerova presented a deployable and flexible portfolio engineered for high-density fleet operations and urban charging environments. The DZ480 kW power cabinet anchored the Company’s split-type system, paired with DD Generation 3 and Generation 3.5 dispenser cabinets. The architecture supported phased construction, multi-vehicle charging, and site-level scalability without major grid upgrades.

Zerova also displayed all-in-one chargers, including the DQ480 kW and DS80-120 kW units, alongside the AX Series AC platform for destination charging. The showcase reflected a broader strategy to deliver charging and energy-integration solutions that matched Thailand’s unique operating conditions, grid environments, and rapid EV adoption.



Supporting Thailand’s Charging Network Expansion

Zerova continues to strengthen its footprint in Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, where the government aims to deploy 12,000 public chargers by 2030 and expand EV supply chain participation. Since entering the region in 2023, Zerova has completed more than 100 site deployments across Thailand and established a local service team to support commissioning, optimization, and maintenance.

Leveraging real-world deployment experience, Zerova helps local partners plan expansions, manage grid constraints, and improve capital efficiency through Dynamic Power Distribution and modular design. The Company works closely with utilities, CPOs, fleet operators, and energy partners in Thailand to support national EV and energy transition goals, including continued collaboration with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).



Zerova charging stations in operation in Thailand, supporting fleet and urban public charging.



Localized Insights, Regional Strategy

Zerova’s product roadmap draws on operational experience from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Its modular architecture, Dynamic Power Distribution, and energy-storage integration allow operators to meet high-load, multi-vehicle charging needs in power-constrained or space-limited sites.

EVCharge Live Thailand 2026 also serves as a market-listening platform for Zerova, which is gathering feedback on next-generation concepts — including a slim DC charger with a 10-inch UI and 80–120 kW output, tailored for urban and fleet applications in Southeast Asia.

Brand Behind the Brand: Customization and Collaboration

As part of its broader regional strategy, Zerova continues to expand its role across the fleet-electrification and charge point operator (CPO) ecosystems, not only as a hardware provider but as a full energy-integration solutions partner. By combining charging systems with energy storage and smart energy management, Zerova enables customers to navigate grid variability and rising EV adoption.

Reinforcing its position as the “brand behind the brand,” Zerova provides ODM and JDM solutions that enable partners to customize system designs, user interfaces, and deployment models. This approach supports utilities, energy companies, CPOs, and automotive stakeholders seeking differentiated charging experiences.

Visitors can explore Zerova’s solutions and partnership opportunities at Booth B13 during EVCharge Live Thailand 2026. Additional information and consultation requests are available through Zerova’s official website.