Dreame Unveils Next-Gen Wet Dry Vacuum innovations at Stanford, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Cleaning

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, hosted its Silicon Valley global innovation launch event, “The Age of Dreame Intelligence,” at Stanford University. The event brought together global investors, media, channel partners, and consumers to showcase the latest technological breakthroughs across its wet dry vacuum portfolio, reinforcing Dreame’s leadership in the global high-end cleaning appliance market.



Main KV

This event follows Dreame’s impactful presence at CES 2026, where the Dreame wet dry vacuum captured the attention of global tech media and industry experts through its multiple smart cleaning innovations. NBA legend and the youngest MVP in history, Derrick Rose, visited the booth to experience the products firsthand, offering high praise for their cleaning performance and user-centric design. This Stanford launch represents a strategic expansion of Dreame’s technical roadmap and long-term vision following the momentum of CES.

Advancing AI-Driven Robotic Intelligence in Floor Care

During the launch event, Dreame showcased its latest flagship wet dry vacuum — the Dreame H16 Pro Steam. It is the world’s first floor cleaner integrating a dual-AI robotic arm and dual-heat cleaning system, designed for ultimate cleaning and deep sterilization. Its Dual-Arm Robotic AI DescendReach removes 100% of stubborn solid mess and reaches triple-edge areas with gap-free precision. Additionally, its 392°F SaunaClean™ steam wash function delivers chemical-free sterilization, while 194℉ ThermoRinse™ Hot Water Mopping function dissolves grease with 28,000Pa suction. Meanwhile, the specially designed GravityEase™ Power Assist System makes floor cleaning smoother and lighter than ever.

The T70 Ultra Station also made its debut at the event, pushing the boundaries of embodied AI and robotic arm technology. Featuring the pioneering EdgeHunter™ Mopping System and WhaleSweep™ AI Robotic Arm, it ushers in a new era of precision cleaning in hard-to-reach areas while effectively removing large debris with tri-edge, streak-free performance. Additionally, it is equipped with a 5.5L Auto Refill Tank, enabling up to 7 days of operation without manual refilling, and significantly reducing maintenance effort for a truly low-maintenance cleaning experience.

Innovation Leadership with a Commitment to Social Impact

For years, Dreame has remained committed to driving innovation in wet dry vacuum technology. As of 2025, the company has filed over 1,300 global patent applications in the wet dry vacuum category, with more than 600 patents granted. Its core products have consistently earned recognition at major international events such as CES, IFA, and AWE, maintaining market leadership in nearly 20 countries and regions worldwide.



Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum Charity Donation

During the event, Dreame also announced a donation of its flagship wet dry vacuums to the Healthier Kids Foundation, a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit organization. These products will be featured in a charity auction, with all proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission to create healthier living environments for children throughout Silicon Valley.

“The Age of Dreame Intelligence is more than just a theme. It represents Dreame’s long-term vision for the future of intelligent cleaning. Moving forward, Dreame will continue to scale its investment in core technologies and its global R&D network, driving the evolution of smart cleaning products toward a more efficient and intelligent future,” said Vicky Xu, Product Director of Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.