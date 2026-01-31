SJM Welcomes the Year of the Horse with Prosperity and Good Fortune

Celebrating a new year filled with endless fun

MACAO, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the Year of the Horse approaches, the city is alive with the vibrant energy of the season. To celebrate Chinese New Year, SJM Resorts, S.A. (“SJM”) presents an exciting, and joy-filled festive journey across its hotels, resort, and food hall from 2 February to 8 March. Throughout the season, Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau (“Grand Lisboa Palace”) will delight guests with an array of vibrant celebrations and exclusive privileges, including shopping rewards, lucky draws, and fun-filled family workshops. Guests can also gather with loved ones to savour exquisite reunion feasts at the MICHELIN-starred restaurants, or rejuvenate with revitalising treatments at the spa—embracing a prosperous and healthy start to the New Year.



Restaurants at Grand Lisboa Palace and Grand Lisboa will present exclusive set menus and festive à la carte dishes.

The festivities extend citywide, as Grand Lisboa Macau (“Grand Lisboa”), JAI ALAI Oceanus, L’Arc Macau, and Kam Pek Market are dressed in their holiday best. Adorned with dazzling décor, these destinations are ready to welcome guests from near and far, lighting up Macau with the year’s brightest blessings and jubilant energy.

Stop 1: Festive Photo Spots & Blessings from the God of Fortune

Upon arriving at Grand Lisboa Palace, guests are instantly surrounded by a joyful and celebratory atmosphere, while the Jardim Secreto features six lively festive installations of SJM’s mascot, Sam the Rooster—offering the perfect photo opportunity for families to capture cherished New Year memories.

Meanwhile, the God of Fortune will make appearances at Grand Lisboa Palace, Grand Lisboa, JAI ALAI Oceanus, and L’Arc Macau, showering guests with auspicious goodies, dining, and shopping vouchers.[1] From 17 to 22 February, diners at Grand Lisboa Palace may have the chance to meet the God of Fortune and enter a lucky draw to win dining privileges. Guests at Grand Lisboa and JAI ALAI Oceanus can also redeem festive Fai Chun to bring the season’s blessings home.[2]

Stop 2: Spend & Win this Chinese New Year

From 7 February to 8 March, guests who spend MOP100 or more at designated retail, dining, and spa outlets across Grand Lisboa Palace, Grand Lisboa, JAI ALAI Oceanus, or Kam Pek Market can enjoy access to Sam’s Bouncy Castle and Sportopia. Those spending MOP300 or more can get on the Samtastic Express, symbolising a prosperous start to the New Year. Guests can also experience the Sam’s Photo Booth, and take part in “the Year of the Horse Grand Lucky Draw” or “Grab & Win” Claw Machine with chances to win exclusive resort experiences, limited-edition souvenirs, and value of MOP16,888 Gold & Jewellery Voucher!

Stop 3: Time-Honoured Traditions & Family Bonding

The New Year roars to life with majestic lion dance performances, bringing good fortune to Grand Lisboa and Kam Pek Market on 21 February—as the troupe winds its way from Kam Pek Market to the Hong Kung Temple, spreading auspicious energy throughout the route. Performances continue with joyful flair on 22 February at Grand Lisboa Palace and on 23 February at JAI ALAI Oceanus and L’Arc Macau, welcoming the Year of the Horse with waves of prosperity and luck. The celebration extends citywide as the spectacular SJM Float joins the Macao Government Tourism Office’s Chinese New Year Parade on the evenings of 19 and 28 February. Meanwhile, families can bond over creativity at the GLP Arte workshops on weekends from now to 28 February to craft personalised red packets, fuzzy wire potted plants, or lucky pinwheels.

Stop 4: A Culinary Odyssey of Auspicious Flavours

SJM’s culinary masters will craft premium Chinese New Year delicacies starting from 1 February, featuring everything from opulent set menus and curated à la carte specialties to exquisite dim sum—an invitation to gather, feast, and savour the essence of the season.



Palace Garden at Grand Lisboa Palace

At Grand Lisboa Palace, the celebration is plated to perfection. Signature restaurants including Palace Garden, Chalou, and Hua Ting are launching limited-time set menus and auspicious à la carte dishes—ideal for sharing prosperity with family and friends. From 17 to 19 February, The Grand Buffet will host festive food stations and the traditional “Lo Hei” prosperity toss, symbolising rising fortunes and new beginnings. For a sweet interlude, La Scala del Palazzo, The Book Lounge, and Vivienne Westwood Café will serve elegant afternoon teas and festive pastries. Guests can also select from an array of rice pudding, Poon Choi, and premium hampers, to bring the flavour of happiness home.



Hua Ting at Grand Lisboa Palace

Robuchon au Dôme at Grand Lisboa will launch a special Chinese New Year set menu. On the evening of 19 February, guests can savour three-MICHELIN-starred French cuisine from one of the city’s most spectacular vantage points, gazing upon the brilliant fireworks display during an unforgettable feast for both the eyes and the palate. The two-MICHELIN-starred The Eight will present its the Year of the Horse set menu, à la carte and dim sum selections. L’Arc Chinese Restaurant at L’Arc Macau will offer spring dinner menus for festive corporate or family gatherings, while JAI ALAI Oceanus joins the celebration with seasonal delicacies across Treasury Restaurant, Jai Alai Buffet Restaurant, CASA DE MASSA, and Treasure House.



Chalou at Grand Lisboa Palace



The Grand Buffet will host festive food stations and the traditional “Lo Hei” prosperity toss.



Vivienne Westwood Café will serve elegant afternoon teas and festive pastries.

Stop 5: Revitalise Your Glow for the New Year

Greet the Year of the Horse with rejuvenated spirit and glowing vitality. From now until 31 March, SJM’s world-class spas present exclusive treatments to reveal a radiant new you.

The Spa at THE KARL LAGERFELD introduces the “Diamond Revival.” Powered by the luxurious London skincare house 111SKIN, this treatment harnesses potent black diamond particles to firm and illuminate. Combining a lifting facial, body contouring, and restorative foot care, it ensures guests step into the Year of the Horse with glowing confidence.

For a more holistic approach, The SPA at Palazzo Versace Macau presents the “Spring Rejuvenation with Traditional Chinese Therapy” from now until 28 February. Rooted in traditional wisdom, this therapy blends acupoint massage with warm moxibustion to dispel dampness and detoxify the body. Complemented by a complimentary back “Gua Sha” session, it melts away deep-seated stress and recharges the body with vital energy.



The SPA at Palazzo Versace Macau presents the Spring Rejuvenation with Traditional Chinese Therapy throughout the Chinese New Year.

Finally, The Spa at Grand Lisboa Palace offers the “Luminous New Year Indulgence”. With qualifying retail purchases, guests can enjoy a complimentary 30-minute extension on their facial or body massage—an invitation to prioritise self-care and start the year with vitality.

