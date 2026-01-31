The Exhibition of Achievements in Compiling A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings Opens in Hong Kong with Academic Symposium

HONG KONG, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Compilation of Classics in the Flourishing Age: Exhibition of Achievements in Compiling A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings is on display at the City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) from January 15 to February 6. The exhibition is presented through an institutional collaboration led by the Information Office of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Zhejiang University, and CityUHK, and is supported by the CityUHK Cultural Exchange Oasis and Zhejiang University Press.

As a focal moment of the exhibition program, Zhejiang University presented the first volume of the Collection of Pre-Qin to Tang Dynasties Paintings to CityUHK on January 30. The presentation took place in the context of an academic and cultural gathering bringing together over a hundred notable guests from academic, cultural, and government sectors. Attendees included Lin Zhan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR; Yu Hanyin, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Director of the Information Office of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government; Zhang Guangzhou, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism; LAU Chun, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR; Zhou Jianghong, Vice President of Zhejiang University; Li Wenrong, Vice-President of CityUHK for Talent and International Strategy; and Lin Fen, Associate Vice-President of CityUHK for Global Strategy.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: “Splendid Landscapes,” “Flora in Full Bloom,” and “Vibrant Society.” The curatorial presentation is complemented by contextual displays of Zhejiang celadon, Song Dynasty floral arrangements, and artifacts related to The Knickknack Peddler. An accompanying public and academic program—including a “Chinese Artwork of the Day” feature, Song-style tea ceremonies, Zhejiang school guqin performances, and lacquer fan crafting workshops—offers visitors multiple points of engagement with the aesthetic principles and cultural life associated with the Song Dynasty.