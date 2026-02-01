BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Xinhua News Agency:

From Farm to Fork: Decoding China’s Vegetable Supply

In 1988, China launched the “Vegetable Basket Project.” Over the past decades, the supply of vegetables in China has continuously improved, with the variety in residents’ “vegetable baskets” becoming increasingly diverse. What keeps the Chinese people’s “baskets” consistently fresh and plentiful? What policy measures has the Chinese government implemented to ensure that? Here is the answer.