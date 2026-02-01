Global Times: My ‘Chinese time’ and why ‘I want to be Chinese’ : foreign content creators

BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the viral hashtag #IWantToBeChinese on TikTok has revealed a fascinating global perception of China. Rather than being captivated by iconic landmarks, a growing number of foreign creators are drawn to the rhythms of daily life in China. Not coincidentally, a US media outlet reported that “Everyone Is suddenly in a ‘very Chinese time’ in their lives,” a trend that blows up so much in recent weeks. In this context, the Global Times spoke with three overseas creators who have been living in China for several years to unpack their most striking experiences and their growing resonance of “Chinese time.”

Andre Longginou, an Australian living in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province

People like me – foreigners who create content about our lives in China – have helped audiences online see the striking contrast between living in their own countries and living in China. They’re realizing that the system back home doesn’t work the way their media portrays it. I believe this started on a large scale during the “TikTok refugee” period. Now, they are becoming discontent with life back home, and have a strong desire to visit China and adopt more Chinese cultural practices.

Speaking from my own experience, I grew up surrounded by negative propaganda about China, even into my late 20s. It wasn’t until we visited China, with the intention of possibly moving here, that I opened my eyes to how unbelievably exciting and livable this country truly is.

What struck me first, and most deeply, was the people. This is part of the charm of Chinese culture. The Chinese people are helpful, kind and hospitable – they genuinely like foreigners. Interacting with Chinese people is always a pleasant experience; they are humble and caring. By far, the best part of living here is the people. I hope they never lose this amazing, kind-hearted spirit. Australians are friendly and kind people too, but public levels of trust tend to be lower, so they aren’t as openly welcoming.

Besides the human connection, the practical differences are vast. I know telemedicine exists in the West, but what shocked me most in China are the medical costs and efficiency. I can walk into a hospital, get X-rays and more – all within an hour, two at most, and for just $20 to $30. In Australia or the US, the same could cost 10 to 20 times more and take much longer. Once, I had a fish bone stuck in my throat; I saw a doctor, was treated and was out the door within 30 minutes. The healthcare system here is excellent. In addition, cars here are world-leading in every way, living expenses are much more manageable and the kinds of opportunities available make life here more fulfilling. In every aspect, I enjoy life much more in China. I’m definitely here to stay.

Stephen Basta, a Serbian living in East China’s Zhejiang Province

There was a moment when I felt deeply immersed in Chinese culture. After living in China for about two years, I had the chance to visit my wife’s hometown during the Chinese New Year. It was an eye-opening experience. The family atmosphere was unlike anything I had encountered before – everyone gathered together, sharing delicious food and celebrating with so much warmth and joy. The festivities were vibrant, and I felt truly welcomed into their traditions. I remember thinking, “I wish this sense of togetherness and celebration were more common back home.” It left a lasting impression, and I was grateful to be part of it.

While that experience connected me to traditional Chinese culture, the everyday culture of efficiency and innovation was equally striking. The shift to mobile payments in China really made life so much easier. Previously, I had to exchange euros or dollars for RMB, which often took quite some time at the bank. Then, I would need to carry cash around to buy things, which was time-consuming and inefficient. However, once I set up my WeChat and Alipay accounts, everything changed: just scan and pay. The convenience and speed of mobile payments here are something I have never experienced back home, and it made daily transactions so much smoother and more efficient.

One of the most noticeable differences in daily life in China is the unmatched safety and convenience. Everything can be handled through apps, and services are incredibly fast. For example, if I need medicine at 4 am, I can order it, and it can be delivered to my door within 30 minutes. That kind of efficiency is something I’ve never experienced back home. The safety aspect is also exceptional. In my four years in China, I have always felt very safe. This level of convenience and peace of mind really stands out compared to most other countries.

A lot of foreigners are genuinely surprised by how safe and convenient life is in China. For example, people often leave packages unattended. Unfortunately, other parts of the world have become less safe over the past few decades.

I find it interesting to share China’s approach with others, because I believe other countries could learn a lot from Chinese culture and concepts. There’s value in how China has managed to maintain this high level of safety and convenience, and I hope that other nations can adopt some of these practices to improve their own systems.

Richie Lenehan, an Irish living in East China’s Shanghai

I saw the hashtag #IWantToBeChinese too. I think the growing interest in Chinese culture and lifestyle stems from the fact that there’s now more information and knowledge about China available in the West. There used to be very little information about the Chinese lifestyle or what daily life here is really like. Recently, however, as more people share their experiences online – whether it’s lifestyle habits or positive stories – people are now more aware of the country.

I’ve been in China for nearly 10 years. I first arrived as a student, knowing almost nothing about the country. What immediately struck me was the breathtaking pace of technological development and the palpable sense that so much was happening – and that even more lay ahead. It has been truly exciting to witness.

What stands out most is the sheer speed at which things change and operate here. This is evident in the transportation system, from high-speed rail to extensive metro services, and in the overall convenience of city living. The efficiency of daily logistics is astounding; for instance, delivery services are so robust that you can order almost anything, at any time.

A perfect example is when I first arrived. I ordered a TV online from JD.com. I placed the order in the morning, and that afternoon I was shocked to receive a telephone call saying, “You have a delivery.” I thought they must have the wrong number, but sure enough the TV was at my front door. In contrast, back in Europe, you’d typically wait at least a week for a similar delivery. The speed with which everything was handled was incredible. For me, this represents one of the most fundamental differences.