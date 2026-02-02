ACROBiosystems Powers Innovation at bioSeedin’s JPM Spotlight, Strategically Supporting Global Partnership Forging

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 11, as the global healthcare industry gathered in San Francisco, the BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit successfully convened ahead of J.P. Morgan 2026. ACROBiosystems, as a key strategic partner, joined hands with multiple enterprises to participate in the event.

Hosted by bioSeedin and centered on the theme “Global Matching of Innovative Assets,” the summit brought together multinational pharmaceuticals, investors, and emerging biotech companies to explore licensing opportunities and globalization strategies for innovative therapeutics. Over 500 delegates from more than ten countries and regions engaged in vibrant discussions, fostering extensive collaborative intentions. The event was also sponsored by Lilly, Roche, and Fangda Partners.

Committed to being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models, ACROBiosystems, against the backdrop of a new era defined by “capital + collaboration” in global medical innovation, embraced the brand proposition of “Connecting the world, your partner from discovery to the clinic.” Through this summit, ACROBiosystems aimed to link resources, facilitate strategic partnerships, and empower global innovation.

In parallel with this vision, ACROBiosystems is committed to delivering reliable quality and considerate service.

ACROBiosystems set up a dedicated networking lounge at the summit, conducting in-depth dialogues with global pharmaceutical and biotech pioneers. Discussions focused on the global expansion pathway for locally-developed innovative drugs, addressing critical topics such as license-in/out cooperation, global clinical development, and market access, resulting in efficient and practical resource alignment for mutual value creation.

Industry Spotlight: Global Strategies and Local Innovations

Oncology Session: Panelists highlighted China’s unique advantages in clinical speed, platform iteration, and portfolio strategy, predicting globally competitive innovations in ADC, TCE, and novel cell/gene therapies in the coming years.

Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Session: Experts emphasized de-risking clinical trials and recognized small biotech as the core driver of innovation, with MNCs leveraging distinct advantages in the cardiovascular market.

Autoimmune Session: Discussions centered on betting on FIC targets, with insights on smarter deal structures, regional stratification, and global coordination to accelerate value delivery.

The sessions featured senior leaders from leading global pharmaceutical companies, investment firms, and biotech organizations as moderators and panelists, including representatives from Pfizer, Roche, AbbVie, Daiichi-Sankyo, Takeda, bioSeedin, Bayer, Hengrui Pharma, RA Capital Management, Pacific Bridge NY, Hansoh Pharma, GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim, PIVOTAL BIOVENTURE PARTNERS, and Fangda Partners.

Companies including Adagene, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Excalipoint Therapeutics, Convalife Pharmaceuticals, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Huaota Biopharmaceutical, Leads Biolabs, Youcare Pharmaceutical, Sciwind Biosciences, HighTide Therapeutics, Sirius Therapeutics, Alphamab, ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals, Genrix Biopharmaceutical, Mabwell Bioscience, VelaVigo Bio, and Degron Therapeutics presented pipelines covering antibodies, bispecifics, TCE, ADC, molecular glues, the neuro-metabolic field, and more, drawing keen interest from attendees.

About ACROBiosystems Group

ACROBiosystems Group, founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models. The company spans across the globe and maintains offices, R&D centers, and production bases in more than 15 different cities within the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. ACROBiosystems Group has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world’s top pharmaceutical enterprises, including Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

ACROBiosystems’ brands include Resilient Supply, CytoPak, SAFENSURE, FLAG, Star Staining, Aneuro, ComboX, GENPower and many others. Its main products and services are recombinant proteins, kits, antibodies, scientific services, and other related products. ACROBiosystems employs a strict quality control system for its products that are used in biopharmaceutical research and development, production, and clinical application. This includes targeted discovery and validation, candidate drug screening/optimization, CMC development and pilot production, preclinical research, clinical trials, commercial production, and clinical application of companion diagnostics.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers our partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process, including targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and their clinical applications, and contributes to global health.