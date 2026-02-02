ASUS Recognized as One of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights

Prestigious honor affirms international acclaim for the company’s comprehensive and long-term commitment to sustainable development

KEY POINTS

Global Sustainability Leadership: ASUS was the only Taiwanese company listed in the award category “Computers and Peripheral Equipment”

ASUS was the only Taiwanese company listed in the award category “Computers and Peripheral Equipment” Eco-Friendly Product Success: Sustainability drives ASUS design, resulting in 89% eco-friendly product revenue and EPEAT Climate+ Champion status

Sustainability drives ASUS design, resulting in 89% eco-friendly product revenue and EPEAT Climate+ Champion status Top-Tier Climate Governance: Achieved CDP Double ‘A’ (climate change, water security) via AI carbon management and 56% global renewable energy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS today announced that the company has recently been honored by Corporate Knights as one of the “Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations” during the World Economic Forum (WEF). This prestigious recognition reaffirms international acclaim for the company’s long-term commitment and excellence in sustainable development.

The inclusion highlights the company’s comprehensive strategy and tangible performance across its four sustainability pillars: Climate Action, Circular Economy, Responsible Manufacturing, and Value Creation. This demonstrates the company’s firm commitment to integrating sustainability into its core business operations. Following a rigorous evaluation of its ESG metrics, including sustainable revenue ratio, sustainable investment ratio, and sustainable revenue momentum, ASUS was the only Taiwanese company listed in the award category of “Computers and Peripheral Equipment”.

Strategic Climate Action and AI-Enabled Carbon Management

To align the entire ASUS group toward its 2050 Net Zero goal, ASUS has leveraged its expertise to develop a carbon data management platform that utilizes AI-assisted decision-making to support reduction efforts across its supply chain and subsidiaries. To date, 56% of the company’s global operations are powered by renewable energy, and the carbon emission intensity of key suppliers has decreased by 28% compared to the base year. This solid environmental management led ASUS to achieve a Double ‘A’ rating in the 2025 CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) for both Climate Change and Water Security. Simultaneously, the company integrates sustainability principles into product development parameters through Design Thinking.

As of 2024, revenue from eco-friendly products has reached 89%. Furthermore, by the end of 2025, ASUS became among the first to successfully pass the latest EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) standards managed by the Global Electronics Council (GEC), maintaining its Climate+ Champion status and once again validating its leading position in climate action and product responsibility.

Excellence in Governance and Future Outlook

In terms of governance, ASUS maintains its standard of honest and transparent disclosure, earning recognition from the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA) for the fifth time. Among its recognized publications, the Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report received the Platinum Award, while the Sustainability Report and Nature Impact Assessment Report both earned Gold Awards.

Looking forward, ASUS will continue to uphold its pragmatic sustainability strategy by integrating digital empowerment and launching its next five-year action plan, setting even more ambitious goals to lead the industry toward a stable and sustainable future.

