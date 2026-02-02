EASY GOLD Partners with M moneyX to Enable Digital Wallet Gold Purchases

EASY GOLD has partnered with M moneyX, allowing customers to purchase gold using the M moneyX digital wallet through the EASY GOLD application, aims to expand payment options and make gold buying more convenient for users across Laos.

This partnership marks another step in EASY GOLD’s efforts to bring gold investment into the digital age. By working with M moneyX, a subsidiary of Lao Telecom, the country’s largest mobile network, EASY GOLD is adding more payment choices to meet the growing demand for digital financial services.

Chanthavong Phamisith, Chief Executive Officer of EASY GOLD Co., Ltd., and Alounnadeth Barnchit, Managing Director of Lao Mobile Money Sole Co., Ltd., led the ceremony and shared their plans for making financial services more accessible through digital innovation.

Both leaders highlighted how technology can help bring these services to more people across the country.

During his remarks, Chanthavong explained that EASY GOLD’s main goal is making gold savings accessible to all Lao people for long-term financial planning. He noted that people can start investing from just LAK 100,000 (about USD 4.6), and the M moneyX partnership strengthens their commitment to digital solutions in the gold industry.

The new feature allows customers to buy gold easily through M moneyX.

Users open the EASY GOLD app, select their gold purchase and amount, choose e-wallet payment, and select M moneyX to complete the transaction. The option makes payments faster and more flexible while maintaining security.

Chanthavong added that the partnership goes beyond adding a payment method. He described it as focused on improving service quality and expanding payment options in the app, with expectations for future growth.

To celebrate the launch, both companies are running the “EASY GOLD x M moneyX” promotion. Customers purchasing gold worth LAK 1,500,000 (approximately USD 70) or more and paying via M moneyX receive LAK 100,000 (around USD 4.6) cashback in mobile credit. The offer is limited to the first 300 customers from 3 to 18 February.

The partnership aims to strengthen digital financial services in Laos and expand gold investment accessibility. Using M moneyX’s network reach, EASY GOLD plans to make gold investment more practical for everyday savings across the country.