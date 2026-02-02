GTIA Announces $5 Million Charitable Giving Commitment for 2026

Members Help Power a More Than 160% Increase Over 2025 Giving

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today announced a major expansion of its charitable investments, approving $5 million in giving for 2026—an increase of more than 160% over the $1.9 million contributed in 2025, made possible by the collective strength, engagement and leadership of GTIA’s global member community.This commitment is funded through GTIA’s endowment and investment income and reflects the long-‑term value and impact of membership within the association.

In 2025, GTIA members played a central role in shaping and delivering $1.9 million and supporting a total of 45 nonprofits worldwide. Building on that momentum, GTIA’s 2026 expansion highlights how meaningful and influential membership is to the association’s mission and reach.

“Our members make this possible,” said Kelly Ricker, COO of GTIA. “Our $5 million commitment for 2026 is a direct reflection of the passion, priorities and leadership of our member community. They drive our mission forward, shape where and how we give, and ensure our investments create a lasting impact. This is the power of membership—when we act together, our reach and influence grow exponentially.”

In 2025, GTIA’s giving supported a broad network of nonprofits advancing digital equity, STEM education, broadband access, AI-enabled learning and community development. These investments were guided by member voices and delivered through expanded programs including member‑-directed global giving, host‑-‑city engagement and GTIA’s new grantmaking initiative.

The focus on giving will continue and grow in 2026, with members playing an even bigger role in shaping priorities and directing impact. Additional announcements will be made at GTIA’s Communities & Councils Forum taking place March 10-12 in Chicago.

“Last year, our members helped craft a giving strategy that reached across continents and delivered measurable outcomes for communities,” Ricker added. “By increasing our giving by more than 160% this year, we’re not only scaling our impact—we’re elevating the meaning and value of belonging to GTIA. Membership isn’t just a connection to the IT channel; it’s a force for good.”

GTIA’s commitment to philanthropy is strengthened by its long-term endowment strategy, ensuring sustainable, member‑-guided giving for years to come. As the association enters 2026, GTIA’s members remain at the heart of its mission: advancing equitable access to technology, supporting community innovation‑ and driving meaningful change worldwide.