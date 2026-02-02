Hyundai Mobis Secured Over 9 Billion USD in Orders from Global Automakers Last Year

– Secured 9.17 billion USD in orders, exceeding the core components target (7.45 billion USD) by 23% despite EV chasm

– Diverse advanced portfolio, including Battery Systems Assembly (BSA) and next-gen electronic components, drove results

– Customer base expanded from major automakers in North America and Europe to emerging markets such as China and India

– Overseas orders accelerating on the back of leading technologies, with a target of 11.84 billion USD in core components (8.97 billion USD) and modules this year

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Mobis announced that it secured 9.17 billion USD in orders from global automakers last year, excluding Hyundai Motor and Kia. This figure exceeds its original target of 7.45 billion USD by 23%.

These results were driven by a combination of large-scale new orders for electrification components, expanded supply of high value-added electronic components, and proactive market penetration in emerging economies such as China and India, the company said on 2.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy given that many global automakers have been revising their new vehicle launch plans amid the ongoing EV chasm. The results reflect Hyundai Mobis’s sustained investment in R&D over recent years to strengthen its leadership in advanced technologies, which is now translating into tangible overseas orders from global customers.

For this year, Hyundai Mobis has set an aggressive global order target of approximately 11.84 billion USD, representing an increase of about 30% from last year. The target reflects continued core-components orders at a similar level to last year, alongside consideration of large-scale module orders, supported by region-specific sales strategies and close collaboration with key customers.

Large Electrification Components and Module Orders from North America and Europe Drive Strong Performance

Last year, Hyundai Mobis secured orders from two major global customers in North America and Europe to supply key electrification components such as Battery Systems Assembly (BSA) and chassis modules. In line with contractual practices, confidentiality requirements, and potential changes prior to mass production, the company did not disclose customer names or detailed contract values. However, these orders are understood to account for a significant portion of last year’s total order volume.

Hyundai Mobis expects long-term partnership benefits from its electrification and module orders. Large-scale components such as BSAs and chassis modules require joint investments in production facilities and logistics systems, often resulting in supply contracts lasting 10 to 20 years or more. In fact, Hyundai Mobis has maintained a close partnership with Chrysler (now Stellantis) for over 20 years since it began supplying chassis modules to the company in 2005.

Broad Electronic Components Portfolio Converts into Orders

Hyundai Mobis also delivered solid order results in electronic components, a high value-added business segment. It secured orders for advanced Human-Machine Interface (HMI) products from another major North American customer and agreed to expand the supply of sound systems to a sedan-focused brand.

*HMI: display systems that provide various driving information through communication between humans and machines (vehicles).

The next-generation HMI secured through this order is a flagship electronic component that Hyundai Mobis is cultivating as a global market leader, distinguished by its advanced technologies that set it apart from competitors. The company is currently engaged in active discussions with other global customers to further expand orders.

Sound systems are another product category where Hyundai Mobis has been increasing its presence among premium brands. While overseas automakers have traditionally favored domestically developed sound systems, Hyundai Mobis successfully overcame this preference through technological competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis has diversified its customer base for core components such as braking, steering, and safety systems in emerging markets including China and India. In India, the company’s tailored component supply strategy for local brands proved effective as their market share continued to rise. In China as well, Hyundai Mobis secured new orders from local EV brands by leveraging its differentiated sourcing competitiveness.

Jae-mok Cho, Head of Global Sales at Hyundai Mobis, said, “While uncertainty in the external business environment is expected to persist this year, we plan to step up our order-acquisition efforts and surpass last year’s performance by leveraging our core competitiveness in electrification and electronic components.”

