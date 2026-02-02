IKEA and Tiny Chef team up in new miniseries to celebrate joyful, plant-rich cooking

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fans of IKEA and Tiny Chef can look forward to a delightful treat this February as three new episodes featuring the beloved stop-motion star will be released between February 2 and 9. This playful collaboration invites everyone into the IKEA kitchen to rediscover the joy of cooking through the Tiny Chef, the charming vegan character known for turning simple meals into moments of happiness.



Coinciding with the launch of IKEA’s innovative plant-rich falafel ball, the series celebrates creativity, new possibilities, and everyday joy. It aligns perfectly with IKEA’s 2026 focus on Cooking & Eating, encouraging fun, sustainable, and delicious food experiences at home.

“At IKEA, we believe food brings people together and enriches everyday moments,” says Lorena Lourido Gomez, Global Food Manager at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). “Serving over 600 million guests annually, we have the privilege and responsibility to make healthier, sustainable food choices accessible and affordable for the many. We are excited to partner with Tiny Chef, showing people that plant-based eating should be joyful, creative, and full of flavour, not just better for the planet. We believe this partnership will bring a smile, while inspiring people to try something new.“

Tiny Chef agrees. “It’s a dweam come twue to pawtner wif mi fwends at Blikea! We bof want to bwing good fwends bland good food to da table. Ash a herbivowr, myself, Bly was sho excited to hep shawr da dewicious fwavor of Blikea’s new fawafel balls wif da whole world! Bly can’t wait to cook up mowr fun togethow wif Blikea!” says Tiny Chef.

The story begins with Tiny Chef visiting an IKEA store in search of a spatula, only to find a job application. What follows is a heartwarming journey as Tiny Chef becomes an ambassador for IKEA’s new falafel balls and joins the restaurant team as a Food Co-worker. At the heart of this collaboration is IKEA’s falafel ball. Made with chickpeas and inspired by IKEA’s iconic meatballs, it offers an affordable, flavourful option to make plant-rich eating familiar and inviting.

Availability of IKEA’s new plant-rich falafel balls may vary by market.