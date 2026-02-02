Available from February, the new menu brings a modern take on Filipino cuisine to Business Class passengers flying from Manila to Doha

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Qatar Airways is proud to announce its latest collaboration with renowned Filipino husband-and-wife duo, Chef Jordy and May Navarra, featuring an exclusive new Business Class menu for passengers travelling from Manila to Doha. Available from 2 February, the menu features a modern and refined take on well-loved Filipino dishes, and starting July 2026, the menu will also be available from Doha to Manila.



Qatar Airways Partners with Michelin One-Star Filipino Chef Jordy and May Navarra to Launch an Exclusive Business Class Menu

As the head chef and owner behind Manila’s One-Star Michelin Restaurant, Toyo Eatery, Chef Jordy Navarra brings his passion and love for cooking to Qatar Airways, with a five-course experience that reimagines fine-dining in the skies.

The menu features an appetizer of seared chilled scallops, braised beef short ribs tiyula itum for main course, pansit noodle ensalada for a light option, purée of arroz caldo for breakfast porridge and a standout dessert of sans rival cake with philippine chocolate sorbet. Ingredients are carefully sourced from local suppliers, in accordance with sustainable practices and seasonality to highlight the best Filipino ingredients.

This collaboration marks another milestone in Qatar Airways’ award-winning in-flight offerings and its ongoing legacy of extraordinary gourmet offerings. By investing in premium onboard experiences and joining with world-class chefs, Qatar Airways has earned a reputation as a global leader in aviation. The airline was named the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the 11th time in 2024 and achieved the title of ‘World’s Best Airline’ for a record-breaking 8th time in the same year. Synonymous with luxury and innovation, Qatar Airways also holds accolades for ‘World’s Best Business Class Lounge’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, via one seamless connection through Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways x Chef Jordy and May Menu:

Manila – Doha Menu

Appetizer

Seared Chilled Scallop

mustard leaf, shrimp buro, radish and salted egg

Main Course

Braised Beef Short Ribs Tiyula Itum

charred coconut, eggplant and heirloom Tinawon rice

Dessert

Sans Rival Cake

Philippine chocolate sorbet

Light Option

Pansit Noodle Ensalada

chayote and pomelo

Breakfast Porridge

Puree of Arroz Caldo

chicken, anchovy and egg

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ title for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13 time.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row, as voted by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

