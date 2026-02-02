SBC Medical-Supported Medical Corporation Nasukai Forms Strategic Alliance with Daibi Medical Aesthetics

Alliance to Enhance Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand Recognition in China and Support Growth in Inbound Medical Demand to Japan

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a global provider of comprehensive consulting and management services to medical corporations and their clinics, today announced that Medical Corporation Nasukai, a Japan-based medical corporation supported by SBC Medical and the operator of Shonan Beauty Clinic, has entered into a strategic business alliance with Daibi Medical Aesthetics, a medical aesthetic clinic based in Shanghai, China. The alliance aims to enhance the quality of services at Daibi Medical Aesthetics by sharing Nasukai’s clinical expertise, operational know-how, and customer-centered practices cultivated by its long-standing experience in aesthetic medicine. The collaboration also seeks to strengthen recognition in China of the Shonan Beauty Clinic brand’s safety standards and advanced medical technologies.

These efforts aim to deepen SBC Medical’s understanding of China’s medical environment and customer needs, while supporting increased inbound customer visits to Shonan Beauty Clinic in Japan and exploring long-term revenue opportunities associated with growing cross-border medical demand.



Commemorative photo following the signing ceremony held at Daibi Medical Aesthetics

Established in 2021, Daibi Medical Aesthetics subsequently opened its clinic in 2022 in Shanghai’s North Bund area. The clinic operates approximately 2,200 square meters of floor space and provides community-based medical aesthetic services. Under the alliance, physicians affiliated with Nasukai will work within Daibi Medical Aesthetics’ clinical framework to share knowledge and expertise related to medical safety, clinic operations, and consultation practices. The two parties will also explore opportunities to promote mutual understanding and professional exchange in the field of aesthetic medicine between Japan and China, with specific initiatives being considered in phases.

The alliance comes amid growing global interest in medical tourism, defined as international travel for the purpose of receiving medical services. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global medical tourism market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0% from 2024 to 2032, reaching approximately USD 62.18 billion by 2032.

As global interest in medical tourism continues to rise, Japanese aesthetic medicine has gained strong recognition, particularly across Asia, for its advanced medical technologies, safety standards, and attentive consultation practices. Reflecting this trend, inbound customer visits to Shonan Beauty Clinic have increased steadily, nearly tripling from approximately 600 customers in early 2024 to around 1,700 customers by the end of 2025.To support this growing demand, Shonan Beauty Clinic has enhanced its inbound medical infrastructure through initiatives such as the development of Chinese-language translation tools and the renewal of its Chinese and English language official websites, providing overseas customers with clear and reliable medical information and a supportive care environment.

This alliance is expected to further support these efforts by enabling deeper insight into medical practices and customer expectations in China, contributing to a more seamless and consistent customer experience from pre-visit information to post-treatment follow-up, while also supporting improvements in the quality and reliability of aesthetic medical services at the local level.

Through its consulting and management support for medical institutions including Shonan Beauty Clinic, SBC Medical remains committed to building constructive partnerships with local stakeholders, fostering sustainable international medical exchange through medical tourism, and delivering customer-centered medical care that transcends national and regional boundaries.

About Daibi Medical Aesthetics

Location: Room 3301, No. 1158 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, China

CEO: Haibo Yu

Business: Provision of medical aesthetic services

About Nasukai

Location: 2F Maruito Ginza Building, 1-3-9 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Chairman: Keisuke Takeda

Business: Comprehensive medical services spanning specialized medicine, aesthetic medicine, insured medical care, and elective treatments

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a comprehensive medical group operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, dentistry, AGA (hair restoration), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

Forward-Looking Statements

