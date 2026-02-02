Seven Years On, Vientiane’s Blue Emergency Poles Largely Unused

Vientiane’s blue emergency poles, installed in 2019 as part of an early “smart city” push, have largely faded from daily use, as residents increasingly turn to mobile phones and emergency hotlines instead.

The poles were rolled out in July 2019 amid concerns over bag snatching and drug-related crime. With more than 6,200 crimes recorded nationwide that year, authorities promoted the bright blue pillars as a visible deterrent and a quick way for the public to contact police.

Seven Years Later

Nearly seven years later, the city has changed. Vientiane now operates a modern Command and Control Center and expanded surveillance systems, but the street-level emergency poles remain scattered across the capital, often overlooked and poorly maintained.

Interviews with nearly 30 residents and vendors near several poles revealed widespread uncertainty about their purpose and usefulness. Most declined to give their names, citing concerns about personal safety and discomfort discussing law enforcement tools.

One high school student, who helps her mother sell fruit shakes near one of the poles, said she understands how the system works but would not rely on it in a real emergency.

“I know how it works,” she said, “but if there were a real emergency, I wouldn’t go searching for it. I would use my phone or ask someone nearby to call for me. It’s just faster to reach an officer that way than trying to find a pillar on the street.”

Phones as Faster Option

Her view reflects a broader shift in behavior. In today’s Vientiane, most residents instinctively reach for their phones, not public infrastructure. The 1195 emergency hotline has become the preferred option, seen as faster and more reliable than the aging street-side devices.

A 30-year-old jogger at That Luang Park shared a similar view.

“If there is an accident, why would I run to find a pole?” he asked. “Calling 1195 is much faster. You can avoid looking for a possibly broken machine.”

The condition of many poles reinforces that lack of confidence. Dangling wires, faded instructions, and infrequent maintenance are common complaints.

Residents also report frequent false alarms, sometimes triggered “for fun” or sounding without cause, which has led many people to ignore the alerts altogether.

Even those familiar with the technology now see it as a secondary option at best. As one resident put it, a broken or unreliable safety tool quickly becomes invisible in daily life.

As Vientiane continues to grow and faces evolving safety challenges, residents say public security measures need to keep pace with how people actually communicate and respond in emergencies.

Without regular maintenance, clearer public awareness, and integration with digital systems people already use, the blue emergency poles risk remaining relics of a 2019 vision that no longer fits the realities of 2026.