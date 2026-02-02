Singapore Launches World’s First Agentic AI Governance Framework; Armor Convenes ASEAN Leaders to Help Enterprises Operationalize New Requirements

Five-country initiative addresses emerging compliance challenges as ASEAN tightens AI oversight

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore has become the first country to release a governance framework for agentic AI. Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo announced the Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI at the World Economic Forum. The framework requires organizations to maintain human accountability for AI agents, implement technical controls, and ensure transparency.



Armor and Microsoft Security leaders at the Microsoft Digital Trust & Global Regulation Roadshow in Singapore, January 2026.

Armor Initiative Helps Enterprises Respond

Armor, a global leader in cloud-native managed detection and response and Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, today announced an initiative spanning Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines to help enterprises operationalize these new requirements.

Armor brings direct experience securing AI-driven enterprises. A healthcare technology company using GenAI tools to serve 800+ health systems achieved a 29x reduction in mean time to respond (MTTR) after partnering with Armor for 24/7 managed detection and response.

“Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI (MGF) recognizes what we’ve been telling clients: AI agents that can act autonomously need the same security rigor as any privileged user,” said Chris Drake, Founder and CEO of Armor. “You wouldn’t give an employee access to sensitive systems without visibility and controls. The same logic applies to AI.”

Armor Nexus: Security Operations Reimagined

Central to Armor’s approach is Nexus, its unified security operations platform built for teams who run their own SOCs. Unlike traditional SOCs that rely on manual processes and fragmented ticketing systems, Nexus was built by practitioners who defend organizations from the inside.

Nexus unifies operations and technology on a single platform because real incidents always involve both. The platform demystifies Microsoft security environments, giving organizations full visibility into their data. Customers can jump into the underlying intelligence and maintain the transparency that governance frameworks demand.

Organizations interested in participating can contact Armor’s team at armor.com.

