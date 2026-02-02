THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT’S COMMEMORATING BLACK HISTORY SILVER COIN SERIES CELEBRATES THE ARTISTRY AND CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE OF WEST AFRICAN ADINKRA SYMBOLS

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Black History Month is celebrated nationwide, the Royal Canadian Mint’s 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Commemorating Black History: Adinkra Symbols pays homage to the rich ancestral heritage of Ghana’s Akan people. Their visual iconography expressing values, proverbs, and historical wisdom has strongly influenced West African culture and holds profound meaning for many Black Canadians. Symbols representing respect, peace, and community merge with Canadian icons on an inspiring 99.99% pure silver collector coin available as of today.

“It is important to the Royal Canadian Mint that our coins help tell a more complete story of Canada by touching on diverse themes that highlight the experiences and cultural heritage of the many people who call Canada home,” said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “As the Mint continues to support the celebration of Black History Month through specially designed collector coins, we are delighted to celebrate the West African roots of many Black Canadians by showcasing the art and spirituality of Adinkra symbols.”

The coin’s reverse design by Canadian artist Kwame Delfish features three concentric rings of traditional Adinkra motifs encircling a central maple leaf representing Canada. The innermost ring consists of a repeating vertical pairing of two Mpatapo symbols, the peace knot of reconciliation. The second ring features a repeating sequence of Adinkra symbols representing the divinity of Mother Earth, unity in diversity, and the Mekyia Wo symbol of respect and greeting. The outermost ring is anchored at the cardinal points by the maple leaf atop two Mpatapo symbols, echoing the innermost layer, while each quadrant displays symbols representing unity and human relations. The obverse features a maple leaf pattern and the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

“As an artist of Caribbean descent, I am deeply connected to the Adinkra symbols and the ancestral wisdom they carry from West Africa. Each symbol speaks to values of strength, unity, and purpose that continue to guide our communities today,” said coin designer Kwame Delfish. “Initially, I envisioned this design in a square arrangement to pay homage to the Adinkra cloth from which these symbols derived. However, as the design evolved, it became clear the circular arrangement would mirror the continuity of culture, connection, and collective resilience.”

Limited to a mintage of 5,000 coins worldwide, the 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Commemorating Black History: Adinkra Symbols retails for $199.95. This new collectible may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267–1871 in Canada, 1-800-268–6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It will also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of this coin are available here.

