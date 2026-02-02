NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tribesigns, a globally recognized furniture manufacturer and retailer, recently earned a spot on MeetBrands’ 2025 Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands list at the 2025 Global Emerging Brands Digital Marketing Summit.



Tribesigns Awarded as MeetBrands Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands by BeyondClick and Ipsos

The summit was held in Shenzhen, China, on January 16, 2026, where the MeetBrands’ 2025 Top 50 Emerging Overseas Consumer Brands list was jointly released by BeyondClick, a digital marketing services provider, and Ipsos, a global market and social research firm.

The list spans eight major consumer product categories, including consumer electronics, electronics accessories, home appliances, beauty and skincare, home and living, personal care appliances, trendy apparel, and sports and outdoors, and it highlights the growing momentum and global competitiveness of emerging international consumer brands.



“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Peter Wang, CEO of Tribesigns. “It not only affirms our continued progress in brand development and operational execution, but also encourages us to remain agile and resilient as we navigate an evolving global marketplace and pursue sustainable, long-term growth.”

A day earlier, on January 15, 2026, the 2026 PR Newswire Communications Awards were held in Shanghai, China, where Tribesigns received the 2026 PR Newswire Excellence in Multichannel Communications Award from Cision & PR Newswire, recognizing the company’s strategic and innovative approach to international brand communications in the home furnishings sector.

Winning two recognitions in close succession demonstrates Tribesigns’ growing brand presence and reinforces its long-term business strategy. Going forward, Tribesigns will continue to deliver on its brand mission by putting customers first, maintaining a strong commitment to quality, while offering uniquely designed furniture solutions that address real-world lifestyle needs.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the brand line “Designed for Life”, its philosophy reflects a commitment to individual lifestyle preferences and environmentally responsible design choices.

Tribesigns is widely recognized for its distinctive and refined furniture designs. Many of its latest models are developed exclusively for the brand, offering original pieces that combine individuality, craftsmanship, and enduring aesthetic appeal.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/