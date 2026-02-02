UFC FIGHT NIGHT® To Take Place During BEYOND Week 2026

Attracting Next-Generation SportsTech Solutions Through a New Open Innovation Program

MACAO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BEYOND Expo 2026 today announced a focused collaboration that will feature UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, as part of a dedicated Open Innovation Program during BEYOND Week, May 27-31, 2026. This initiative will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping athlete performance, wellness, and the future of sports and entertainment.

BEYOND Expo 2026, the flagship event of BEYOND Week, will take place from May 27–30, 2026, in Macao, China. Guided by its vision of “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World,” BEYOND Expo convenes global innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, and policymakers to explore frontier technologies across AI, robotics, healthcare, sustainability, consumer technology, and digital entertainment.

The announcement aligns with UFC’s broader activities in Macao, following its multi-year strategic agreement with Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort, which will bring three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Arena starting from 2026, including the opening round of Road to UFC Season 5, the breakout tournament that provides top Asia-Pacific MMA prospects a direct pathway to UFC. Together, these developments reinforce Macao’s emergence as a regional hub for major sports, entertainment, and innovation.

At BEYOND Expo 2026, the Open Innovation Program will convene technology companies, startups and industry leaders to showcase and exchange perspectives on the frontier of SportsTech. The program focuses on bold, multi-dimensional solutions — spanning robotics and wearable biometrics; AI-driven coaching and predictive analytics; and immersive health training alongside next-generation fan engagement technologies. These innovations are set to redefine athlete performance, recovery, and the global sports experience. With UFC representatives and other industry experts providing insights during curated showcases and forums, the SportsTech track stands as a must-attend component of BEYOND Expo 2026.

Jason Ho, Co-Founder of BEYOND Expo, said:

“Innovation thrives at the intersection of industries. BEYOND Expo provides an open platform where global organizations and innovators can exchange ideas and explore how technology is shaping performance, wellness, and engagement across sectors. We are pleased to feature UFC within our 2026 Open Innovation Program as we advance our mission of “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World”.”

Kevin Chang, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia added:

“Asia remains a vital region for the evolution of global sports and entertainment. Being featured at BEYOND Week 2026 represents an exciting opportunity to engage with the innovation community and contribute to meaningful conversations around technology, performance, and the future of the sports experience.”

BEYOND Expo 2026 will take place in Macao from May 27–30, 2026. Further information on the event, including registration details, is available at www.beyondexpo.com.

About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia’s largest tech and innovation expo. Since 2021, it has served as a dynamic platform that not only showcases global technological innovations but also creates unique opportunities to drive innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions.

With the vision of “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World,” BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia’s Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorns, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted program of exhibitions, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully built a thriving innovation ecosystem, accelerating collective progress in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

www.beyondexpo.com

About UFC®



UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.