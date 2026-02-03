A New Chapter in Shanghai-Yunnan Cultural Exchange

Dali Jia Ma Prints and Fengxian Printmaking Exhibited at CHANDO Future Beauty Innovation Hub

SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 29, 2026, the exhibition Tracing Beauty in Motion — A Printmaking Exchange between Dali Jia Ma Woodblock Prints of Yunnan and Fengxian Printmaking of Shanghai opened to the public at Oriental Beauty Valley CHANDO Future Beauty Innovation Hub. The exhibition is presented in coordination with the Shanghai Municipal Office for Cultural and Creative Industries and the Cooperation and Exchange Office of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, with institutional support from the Fengxian District Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and is jointly organized by Shanghai CHANDO Group, the Dali Craftsman Spirit • Jia Ma Woodblock Print Art Museum, and the Fengxian District Cultural Museum. The exhibition will run through March 1. As part of the broader interregional collaboration framework between Fengxian and Dali, the exhibition offers a platform for cross-regional artistic exchange, tracing a journey from the cultural traditions of the Greater Himalayan region to contemporary printmaking practices along the East China Sea, in line with the exhibition theme “Mountains and Seas in Harmony, Beauty Shared by All.”



Participants at the exhibition opening

Alongside the exhibition, a series of related public programs, including a Spring Festival Garden Fair and a New Year Shopping Festival, are being held. Through a combination of cultural displays, traditional activities, and visitor participation, these programs offer residents and visitors an opportunity to engage with Spring Festival traditions in a contemporary setting.

A Cross-Regional Artistic Exchange

Since Fengxian District and Dali Prefecture established a partnership in 2021, the two local governments have worked together on initiatives spanning industrial collaboration, public services, and talent exchange, supported by a multi-level framework for cooperation. This exhibition extends that collaboration into the field of cultural exchange.

With operations based in Fengxian and longstanding engagement in Yunnan, CHANDO Group has participated in a range of collaborative initiatives linking the two regions. Dali Prefecture in Yunnan serves as a key source of raw materials for the company. In October 2023, the partners introduced a city-themed co-branded product, the limited-edition Polar Holy Water “Wind, Flower, Snow, Moon” — Dali Edition. In July 2024, additional co-branded products followed, including the euspa “Wind, Flower, Snow, Moon” hair and body care collection and the Dali 3000 Sunscreen Set. In the same year, during the Fengxian–Dali cooperation conference, CHANDO Group donated 500,000 yuan to the Dali Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to support local community initiatives. The joint presentation of this intangible cultural heritage printmaking exhibition reflects a further instance of cultural collaboration between the two regions.

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Chen Juanling, General Manager of Public Affairs at CHANDO Group, noted in her remarks that the printmaking exhibition is the 12th initiative in the CHANDO Art Program and coincides with the company’s 25th anniversary, under the theme “Together in Beauty.” She said the company focuses on bringing together technology, culture, and the natural environment through its public cultural initiatives, and that its participation in the exhibition reflects an ongoing commitment to cultural exchange and to the preservation and contemporary presentation of intangible cultural heritage. She added that the exhibition is intended to show how traditional cultural forms can continue to resonate in contemporary settings, while offering the public a range of participatory experiences, including the garden fair, traditional activities, and interactive programs.

Following the remarks, representatives of the participating institutions opened the exhibition and visited CHANDO Future Beauty Innovation Hub, where they viewed both the Science and Art of Cosmetics Exhibition and the Tracing Beauty in Motion printmaking exhibition. Works from both regions are displayed together, fostering dialogue across regions and generations, and highlighting shared cultural appreciation.

Intangible Cultural Heritage in Dialogue: A Cross-Regional Exchange between Jia Ma and Fengxian Prints

The exhibition is organized into two main sections: Marks of Blessing: The Spiritual Map of Jia Ma and Local Dialogues: Fengxian Printmaking Practices, which introduce the artistic traditions and cultural backgrounds of prints from both regions.

Dali Jia Ma prints, originating in the Tang Dynasty, are created using traditional woodblock printing techniques on Jia Ma paper. Their motifs feature deities, natural elements, and scenes from daily life, and have traditionally served ritual and ceremonial functions. Historically used in blessing practices, these prints express the Bai community’s cultural traditions and social values.

Fengxian printmaking, rooted in Jiangnan cultural traditions, draws on established printmaking methods while incorporating contemporary perspectives, using detailed carving and layered compositions to reflect the character of a developing coastal district.

Spring Festival Garden Fair and New Year Shopping Festival: Public Cultural Activities and Community Engagement

Located in Fengxian, Shanghai, Oriental Beauty Valley CHANDO Future Beauty Innovation Hub is a flagship project developed by CHANDO Group. The project brings together cultural programming, tourism, retail, and public exhibitions, combining beauty science education, product displays, intelligent manufacturing showcases, and on-site retail, and providing a publicly accessible venue that links industry, education, and cultural experience. It has been recognized as one of Shanghai’s Top 10 Iconic Cultural and Tourism Projects for 2025.

To coincide with the exhibition opening, CHANDO Future Beauty Innovation Hub launched the Spring Festival Garden Fair and Factory Store New Year Shopping Festival, bringing together traditional culture, hands-on experiences, and consumer activities. The garden fair features public participation stations, including Jia Ma woodblock printing demonstrations, calligraphy and Spring Festival couplets, New Year-themed makeup experiences, seasonal food tastings, fortune drawing, and photo areas, creating a festive environment designed for broad public participation.

CHANDO Group introduced the Bai cultural blessing, “Yangyang Hao” to the Shanghai audience, creating a “Good Luck” installation where visitors can record and display New Year wishes, representing shared aspirations for the year ahead.

The Factory Store New Year Shopping Festival runs through February 13, offering limited-edition product sets and an additional 10% discount on top of store promotions. By linking cultural programming with commercial activity, the initiative supports seasonal consumer activity while contributing to the coordinated development of cultural, tourism, and commercial offerings.

Public Engagement and Regional Cooperation

CHANDO Group has participated in a range of public-interest and cultural programs, including support for the Keyan Return Program for women in scientific research, the Spring Bud Project for rural education, and initiatives promoting cross-regional cultural exchange. The Group continues to assess ways in which corporate participation can support cultural preservation and regional cooperation.

Looking ahead, CHANDO plans to continue utilizing the Oriental Beauty Valley CHANDO Future Beauty Innovation Hub platform to further develop the “cultural, tourism, commercial, and sports exhibitions + industrial tourism” model, with the aim of expanding public access to cultural programs that combine science, art, and everyday life, and supporting sustainable regional cultural development.