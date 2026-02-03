Adeline Face Body Unveils New Era of Wellness & Aesthetics with Advanced Laser Technologies and AI Skin Diagnostics

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Adeline Face Body, a trusted beauty and wellness brand with 40 years of industry presence, is entering its next phase of evolution as it expands from a traditional facial and wellness provider into a full-fledged wellness and aesthetic clinic. The transformation underscores the company’s commitment to delivering science-backed skincare, precision diagnostics, and advanced treatment technologies to a growing base of customers in Singapore and beyond.

A New Strategic Focus: From Traditional Wellness to Advanced Aesthetics

As part of its refreshed business direction, Adeline Face Body is shifting toward higher-efficacy aesthetic solutions that leverage medical-grade innovation. A key component of this transformation is its adoption of AI-enhanced skin analysis, enabling the clinic to deliver more accurate diagnoses and highly personalised treatment plans.

“We now offer deeper, more precise analysis for every customer,” the company shared. “With AI face scanning and advanced treatment machines, we can pinpoint skin issues with greater accuracy and recommend treatments tailored to each individual’s condition.”

This aligns with Adeline Face Body’s ongoing priority to stay ahead of market demand while strengthening its reputation as a results-driven and trustworthy skincare provider.

Strong Customer Response to D-Light Drives Expansion Ambitions

One of the brand’s standout achievements this year is the successful rollout of its D-Light treatment, a next-generation solution designed for pigmentation issues, skin rejuvenation, and overall complexion refinement.

Customers have reported exceptionally positive results—including greater-than-expected effectiveness and minimal downtime, prompting the brand to prioritise D-Light as a flagship offering. The overwhelming feedback has fuelled Adeline Face Body’s ambitions to:

Expand its customer base in Singapore,

Grow brand influence in key urban markets, and

Explore business expansion opportunities in Malaysia.

This momentum marks a significant milestone for the company as it moves toward regional growth.

Innovation in Treatment Technology: IPL, RF, Peptide Therapy & Hyaluronic Protocols

Adeline Beauty Group continues to strengthen its treatment portfolio through a series of new professional-grade offerings:

IPL & RF Treatments

Recently introduced light- and radiofrequency-based therapies designed for skin rejuvenation, tightening, and tone improvement.

Newly Launched D-Light Treatments

Offering advanced pigmentation correction and skin revitalisation with reduced downtime.

Hyaluronic Acid Infusion Therapy

A multi-step, clinical-grade hydration system integrating:

High-concentration HA serums Ionising or ultrasonic infusion Hydrating masks fortified with HA Guided at-home skincare routines



This protocol focuses not just on immediate plumping, but on long-term hydration and barrier repair.

Eye Peptide Treatment With Ultrasound Technology

A breakthrough eye-rejuvenation therapy combining peptide-rich serums with medical-grade ultrasound to:

Deeply enhance ingredient penetration Stimulate collagen and elastin production Improve circulation and lymphatic drainage Minimise dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines



The synergy of peptides + ultrasound infusion targets structural revitalisation, making it a signature innovation for the delicate eye area.

A Market Differentiator Built on Trust, Technology & 40 Years of Heritage

While the beauty and aesthetics industry has grown increasingly competitive, Adeline Face Body continues to stand out through:

Four decades of trusted service

decades of trusted service A commitment to customer-centric solutions

Strict adherence to safety protocols

Ongoing investment in advanced technology

The brand’s longevity is rare in the sector—reflecting consistent service quality, a loyal customer base, and a reputation built on genuine care.

Community Engagement & Corporate Wellness Education

To deepen its community presence, Adeline Face Body is currently in discussions with corporate partners to conduct wellness and skincare talks, aiming to raise awareness about essential skin health and boost everyday confidence.

The brand will also be launching a series of educational social media videos focused on simple, fundamental skincare steps that help prevent common skin issues.

About Adeline Face Body

Founded in Singapore, Adeline Face Body has been a trusted name in beauty and wellness for 40 years. As the brand evolves into a wellness and aesthetic clinic, it continues to champion safe, effective, and science-backed solutions supported by advanced technologies. Its mission is to deliver personalised skin transformation tailored to the unique needs of every customer.