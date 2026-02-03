Adyen and Fresha Surpass $5.5 Million in Capital Issued as Global Embedded Finance Expansion Scales to Seven Key Markets

Fresha selects Adyen to offer fast, flexible capital to beauty and wellness businesses.

Fresha Capital is now live in US, UK, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Finland and Sweden.

Fresha unlocks capital for its 140,000 businesses and 450,000 professionals in the self-care space, including salons and spas, facilitating more than 35 million monthly appointments.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that it

has launched Fresha Capital , in partnership with Fresha , the world’s leading marketplace platform for beauty, wellness, and self-care. The offering is now live in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Finland, and Sweden, with over $5.5 million in loans issued to date. This launch strengthens Fresha’s financial product ecosystem, enabling small and medium businesses (SMBs) across the platform to access working capital quickly and seamlessly to fund their growth.

This move underscores Fresha’s strategy to utilize embedded finance, a core component of Adyen’s offering, to move beyond payments and provide interconnected financial services, circulating value within its platform. Adyen Capital is part of Adyen’s robust set of Embedded Finance products, which allow platforms to offer core financial services directly within their ecosystem.

“Our relationship with Fresha shows how embedded payments can be a catalyst for strategic change,” commented Hemmo Bosscher, SVP Global Head of Platforms & Financial Services at Adyen. “Fresha partnered with us to embed payments directly into their platform, now with embedded lending, they’ll be introducing another new revenue stream and deepening relationships with their customers across several key markets.”

Adyen Capital is designed specifically for platform users (SMBs) who rely on instant liquidity to manage operations. Key benefits for Fresha users include:

Quick access to funds: Users can view pre-approved offers and request financing in seconds, with funding accessible within hours or the same business day. Payout to external banks typically takes minutes, though it may take up to two business days depending on the bank.

Users can view pre-approved offers and request financing in seconds, with funding accessible within hours or the same business day. Payout to external banks typically takes minutes, though it may take up to two business days depending on the bank. Simple process, flexible amounts: Loan offers range from $500 to $50,000 (in supported currencies), pre-approved based entirely on sales performance, eliminating the need for lengthy applications or paperwork.

Loan offers range from $500 to $50,000 (in supported currencies), pre-approved based entirely on sales performance, eliminating the need for lengthy applications or paperwork. Transparent and flexible repayment: Repayment is automatically adjusted as a fixed percentage (ranging from 1% to 15%) of daily sales, meaning businesses repay more when they earn more and less when they make less. The loan term is up to nine months, and there are no fees for early repayment or late payments.

This solution is designed to support common industry needs, such as a salon owner needing access to capital to purchase new equipment or hire additional staff ahead of peak season.

Difference Maker for SMBs

“We were at a crucial tipping point, with less than six weeks of cash as runway, we needed additional funding,” said Betty Zhang, Owner of The Usual Lash. “The clock was ticking, and we were at risk of losing years of momentum on our expansion plans. We couldn’t afford to stall our growth plans and wait weeks for a traditional bank’s approval. Fresha Capital was a critical support at that moment. We received the necessary funding in under 24 hours and that infusion of cash into the business not only saved our plans, but also allowed us to shift our focus from short-term cash concerns to improving our service quality with new products and locations.”

“Every October, the tourist season ends and the pressure to survive until March begins,” said Justin Barrett, Founder of Himalayan Salt Therapy. “I needed a cushion for the unknown, and Fresha Capital delivered it in exactly two minutes. Not only did it alleviate our seasonal anxiety and secure our payroll, but it fueled a December marketing push that spiked our gift card sales by 22%. Paying it back automatically through our daily sales was so seamless, and we’ve cleared the debt significantly faster than expected.”

Strategic Value for Fresha

“Our partnership with Adyen allowed us to roll out Fresha Capital in just weeks, scaling fast across seven global markets,” commented Pawel Iwanow, Chief Payments Officer at Fresha. “With over $5.5 million already issued, it’s clear that access to funding is often the primary barrier for beauty and wellness SMBs. If a vital piece of salon equipment breaks on a Friday before a peak weekend, we can now authorize a loan in seconds, saving the day for our partners and unlocking growth they would have otherwise postponed.”

Strategic benefits for platforms also include:

Increased stickiness and loyalty: Providing instant, flexible funding options makes Fresha an indispensable partner for its users’ business operations.

Providing instant, flexible funding options makes Fresha an indispensable partner for its users’ business operations. A proven solution: Adyen Capital has a strong track record, with 80% of businesses who accept a Capital offer returning to take a second loan.

Adyen Capital has a strong track record, with 80% of businesses who accept a Capital offer returning to take a second loan. Risk-free revenue: Adyen takes on all lending and credit risk.

Adyen takes on all lending and credit risk. Speed to market: Platforms can go live with Capital in hours using pre-built, white-label components, or build via API for full flexibility. Adyen provides launch support on training, and marketing.

About Fresha

Fresha is the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness trusted by millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for beauty and wellness appointments with local businesses via its marketplace, while beauty and wellness businesses and professionals use an all-in-one platform to manage their entire operations with an intuitive business software and financial technology solutions. To learn more, visit fresha.com, download Fresha on the App Store and Google Play, or follow Fresha on Facebook and Instagram.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN: AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Fresha as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.