AI adoption is widespread, but developer confidence is still catching up, Agoda report finds

Nearly 9 in 10 developers across Southeast Asia and India state they use AI weekly, with clear productivity gains reported

Only 43% believe AI can currently perform at mid-level engineer quality

79% cite inconsistent outputs as the biggest barrier to deeper AI integration, outweighing concerns about access, cost, or tooling

Philippines (88%) and Thailand (84%) show highest concerns about output reliability; even mature markets like Singapore (77%) and Malaysia (73%) remain cautious.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Developers across Southeast Asia and India are using AI at scale, but confidence in its reliability has yet to fully mature, according to findings from Agoda’s AI Developer Report 2025. While AI has become a regular part of software development workflows, many engineers remain cautious, treating it as an accelerator rather than a dependable substitute for human judgment. AI adoption is now widespread across the region. Nearly nine in ten developers say they use AI on a weekly basis, and most report clear productivity gains. However, confidence has not kept pace with usage.



Only 43% believe AI can currently perform at the level of a mid-level engineer, highlighting a persistent gap between adoption and confidence. In fact, several major markets show skepticism above the regional average, like Thailand (48%), India (47%), the Philippines (45%), and Singapore (44%).

Within these markets, confidence erodes further for a subset of developers who say they do not think it is possible for AI to match a mid-level developer in quality today. This view is most pronounced in the Philippines (11%), followed by Singapore (7%), Vietnam (7%), Thailand (7%), and India (5%), showing that for many developers, the trust gap extends beyond temporary hesitation.

Inconsistent output remains the primary concern. Seventy-nine percent of developers cite unreliable results as the biggest barrier to deeper AI integration, outweighing concerns related to access, cost, or tooling. This challenge is most acute in markets such as the Philippines (88%) and Thailand (84%), where concerns about output reliability are highest. Even in more mature AI markets like Singapore (77%) and Malaysia (73%), inconsistent results continue to temper confidence and reinforce the need for human oversight.

In response, developers have adapted their workflows to maintain quality. Two-thirds report they always review AI-generated code before merging, and many routinely rework outputs until they meet production standards.

Instead of reducing accountability, the Report finds that AI use has increased the emphasis on review and human oversight. Verification and ownership have become more prominent in daily development work, with engineers retaining responsibility for final outcomes. Confidence, for now, is conditional, built through repetition, testing, and experience rather than assumed by default.

“The next differentiator will not be who adopts AI first, but who builds a clear framework around it for consistent and productive usage,” said Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda. “Southeast Asia and India’s strengths lie in speed and adaptability. Developers are advancing AI adoption with peer oversight and disciplined practices, but the next step is to pair that momentum with enhanced confidence in its capabilities.”

The findings suggest that AI maturity is no longer defined by adoption alone. While productivity gains are tangible, confidence grows only when outputs are consistent and predictable. Teams with strong review habits report higher confidence, while those without structured verification remain more cautious.

At Agoda, these insights reflect how engineering teams work with AI day to day. Developers are encouraged to experiment with AI tools while maintaining clear ownership over outcomes, with review and verification remaining part of standard development practice. This approach supports productivity gains while reinforcing confidence in the quality of AI-assisted outputs.

The Agoda AI Developer Report 2025 draws on survey responses from developers across Southeast Asia and India and includes insights from regional companies such as Carousell, MoMo, Omise, and SCB 10X. It provides a detailed view of how developers are integrating AI into their workflows, where confidence breaks down, and what it will take to move from widespread use to trusted maturity.