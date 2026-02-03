Aixio Introduces New AI Models for Photoshop-like Editing with Sketches and Doodles

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With generative AI transforming the creative landscape, Aixio is introducing a revolutionary platform designed to streamline the editing of photos and videos through intuitive sketching. Officially launched in February 2026, Aixio offers AI-powered models and products that empower users to create and refine multimedia content effortlessly, all with simple sketches and doodles.

While many AI tools in the market generate content based on text prompts, they often fall short in enabling precise and high-quality edits that integrate smoothly into professional workflows. Aixio changes this by allowing users to sketch their ideas directly on the platform, which interprets and refines those designs with AI precision. Whether editing images or videos, Aixio makes it easier than ever for creators to express their ideas and refine them in real time.

Editing Made Simple: From Sketch to Final Product

Aixio’s core innovation is its seamless integration of sketches for photo and video editing, offering a natural and intuitive way to edit media.

Sketching for Photos and Videos: Users can quickly sketch their ideas or make adjustments to existing media, whether it’s a photo or video. Aixio’s AI understands and enhances hand-drawn sketches, transforming rough ideas into polished, professional content.

AI-Powered Refinements: Once a sketch is made, the AI steps in to refine the image or video, ensuring that the result meets the professional standards needed for any creative project. The platform's AI models focus on delivering high-quality, realistic results that are ready for use in production.

Harnessing the Power of AI for Precise Edits

At the heart of Aixio is Aixio Image v1, a custom AI model that powers the photo editing experience. Trained on millions of high-quality data points, it’s optimized to handle everything from simple tweaks to complex adjustments, making it perfect for professional creative tasks.

Unlike other AI platforms, Aixio ensures pixel-perfect consistency across photos and videos. Even in areas that aren’t being actively edited, the platform’s AI maintains the integrity of the original content, eliminating distortions and inaccuracies.

Optimized for Professional Workflows

Designed for industries like film, graphic design, and manga, Aixio’s photo and video editing features cater specifically to the needs of professionals.

For Filmmakers: Aixio allows for efficient editing and adjustments, including scene continuity and frame-to-frame consistency, all through simple sketches and AI-powered enhancements.

For Graphic Designers: Designers can easily refine images or create complex visual compositions with just a few sketches, eliminating the need for time-consuming, manual editing.

For Manga Artists: The platform's AI helps maintain visual consistency across illustrations, whether you're working on a single page or a full series, giving artists more control over the creative process.

AI-Enhanced Workflows for Speed and Precision

Aixio is more than just a platform for creating beautiful visuals—it’s designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, offering tools that increase both speed and accuracy. By focusing on sketch-based editing, Aixio reduces the complexity of traditional image and video editing processes, allowing creators to focus more on their craft and less on technical hurdles.

Future-Ready AI for Evolving Creative Needs

The Aixio team, consisting of AI and design experts, is committed to evolving the platform beyond its current capabilities. Aixio already boasts over 30,000 users, with 72% identifying as creative professionals, and the company has plans to expand into dynamic content creation and 3D editing in the future.

“We believe that creativity should be intuitive and natural,” said the Aixio team. “Our goal is to make the creative process faster, more precise, and more enjoyable, using the power of AI to bring your sketches and ideas to life.”