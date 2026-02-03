BioDlink Modernizes Quality Management with Successful Go-Live of Veeva QMS

BioDlink has successfully implemented Veeva QMS, marking a key milestone in its digital transformation and strengthening its GMP quality management capabilities.

It enables a standardized, data-driven quality framework, supporting compliance, efficiency, and long-term continuous improvement for global partners.

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BioDlink today announced the successful go-live of Veeva QMS, marking a key milestone in the company’s quality digitalization strategy. The system officially entered operation following a launch event held on January 29 with representatives from Veeva and the joint project team.

BioDlink places quality management and regulatory compliance at the core of its operations. By implementing Veeva QMS, a globally recognized platform adopted across the life sciences industry, BioDlink aims to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and compliance of its GMP-compliant manufacturing and quality processes, supporting global partners in the development and commercialization of innovative therapies.

The initial deployment covers four core quality processes: Deviation Management, Change Management, Laboratory Investigation, and Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) Management. This implementation establishes a digital, standardized, and end-to-end quality operations framework. Additional modules, including Quality Risk Management, Audit Management, Supplier Management, Annual Product Quality Review, and Management Review, are planned for future phases to further strengthen the company’s quality system.

Veeva QMS is a cloud-based quality management system purpose-built for the life sciences industry, designed to help organizations address complex regulatory requirements and the growing demands of modern quality management. Today, more than 300 companies worldwide streamline quality processes with Veeva QMS, including 17 of the Top 20 global pharmas.

Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink, said, “The go-live of QMS marks the new start of a new lifecycle for our quality system. Beyond digitizing paper-based processes, it represents a fundamental transformation of our quality management model, enabling structured data management, knowledge capture, and continuous quality improvement. We will continue to advance our digital roadmap, including the phased implementation of electronic batch records, toward comprehensive GMP digitalization.”

Juliana Lu, Sr. Director, China Quality Strategy, Veeva Systems, commented, “We are honored to support BioDlink’s quality digitalization and global strategy. For a CDMO, quality is not only the cornerstone of compliance but also a core asset for building trust and competitive differentiation. Veeva is committed to helping BioDlink establish a single source of truth digital foundation through our QMS solution built on a unified Quality Cloud. This ensures global compliance while significantly enhancing process efficiency, transparency, and internal and external collaboration. We look forward to deepening our partnership to drive operational excellence and transformative quality management across the industry.”

The implementation further strengthens BioDlink’s quality and compliance capabilities while delivering a transparent, end-to-end digital quality platform to support global biopharmaceutical partners and accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies worldwide.

About BioDlink

BioDlink, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics, is committed to being the trusted partner of choice for biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide. Leveraging our advanced one-base integrated platform, BioDlink delivers end-to-end CDMO services for protein-based therapeutics (such as mAb, BsAb), biosimilar, and bioconjugated drugs (such as XDCs/ADCs) from early-stage research through to commercial-scale manufacturing.

BioDlink operates large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities compliant with GMP standards and adheres to international quality management systems aligned with regulatory requirements in the US, the EU, and China. With our cutting-edge technology platforms and expert teams, BioDlink facilitates accelerated development timelines, with clients spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and several key emerging markets.

BioDlink operates with a clear service philosophy: “Quality-Driven, Innovation-Enabled, Growth-Shared,” and has assembled an experienced and forward-thinking team. Committed to rigorous quality and compliance, the company nurtures a collaborative ecosystem that empowers its partners and delivers shared success. For more information, please visit: https://biodlink.com/

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

In China, Veeva provides end-to-end cloud solutions spanning the entire life sciences lifecycle—from R&D and manufacturing to commercialization—and is dedicated to building the industry cloud for the Chinese life sciences sector. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.