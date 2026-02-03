Captiva Verde Launches First Public Use Atmospheric Water Stations

https://origenawg.com/blog/origens-wellspring-awg-to-officially-launch-january-30/
Our large (10,000+ gpd), Captiva Verde water stations, to be constructed across Florida, cost a fraction of traditional infrastructure upgrades. This will create a new economy, a new industry, new jobs, and deliver pure water that is both “plastic free” and produced “on location,” rather than being shipped for hundreds of miles. Our Origen stations are where sustainability meets purity. And there is no more favorable location than Florida, where population density [23M and growing], affordable energy, citizen-friendly government, temperatures, and humidity converge to make for the most blessed location in America to harvest our airborne aquifer.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
“Jeff Ciachurski”
Jeffrey Ciachurski
Executive Chairman and Director
Cell: (949) 903-5906
E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release includes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, “forward-looking statements”). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva’s health and wellness platform. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “potential”, “target”, “budget”, “propose” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those described under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.