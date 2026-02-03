Cinnzeo Franchise Systems Ltd. Signs Landmark Area Representation Agreement with Masarato Inc. for the Province of Ontario, Canada

Calgary, Alberta – Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2026 – Cinnzeo Franchise Systems Ltd., the beloved Canadian bakery café brand known for its world-famous cinnamon rolls and warm guest experience, is pleased to announce it has signed an Area Representation Agreement with Masarato Inc. to expand Cinnzeo’s presence throughout Ontario, Canada.

Under the agreement, Masarato will lead the strategic development and operations of Cinnzeo cafés across the province, introducing the brand’s signature baked goods and welcoming atmosphere to new communities. The partnership marks a major milestone in Cinnzeo’s national growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to bringing its unique bake-all-day experience to more Canadians.

“Ontario represents an exciting opportunity for Cinnzeo’s continued expansion in Canada,” said Brad Turner, CEO of Cinnzeo Franchise Systems Ltd. “Masarato’s proven expertise in multi-unit franchise development and operations makes them an ideal partner to carry forward our brand values and ensure that each new café delivers the same quality and guest experience that Cinnzeo is known for.”

Masarato, a Canadian-based investment and operations firm specializing in retail and food service brands, plans to open multiple locations across Ontario over the next several years, targeting key markets including Toronto, Kitchner/Waterloo, Hamilton, Windsor, Sudbury, Cornwall and London.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Cinnzeo to bring this iconic Canadian brand to more communities across Ontario,” said Sachin Kapil of Masarato. “Cinnzeo’s strong brand heritage, loyal customer base, and focus on exceptional products align perfectly with our vision of creating meaningful franchise growth across the region.”

This Area Development Agreement further strengthens Cinnzeo’s position as a leading Canadian bakery café concept, following its ongoing expansion throughout Canada and international markets.

For more information about Cinnzeo franchise opportunities, visit www.cinnzeo.com

Media Contact:

Brad Turner

CEO

Cinnzeo Franchise Systems Ltd.

brad.turner@cinnzeo.com

www.cinnzeo.com

