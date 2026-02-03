CIOs to Address Data Strategy and Decision Execution at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

As organisations rely more heavily on data to guide strategy, the ability to make consistent, repeatable decisions has become a defining challenge for IT leaders. While data volumes continue to grow, many leadership teams struggle to align on what data matters, how it should be interpreted, and how it translates into action. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 – 18, 2026, data-driven sessions will focus on helping CIOs and senior IT leaders build the structures and literacy required to support confident decision-making across the enterprise.

SYDNEY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Decision quality has emerged as a critical differentiator for IT organisations under increasing scrutiny to deliver measurable outcomes. Without shared understanding and clear frameworks, even well-funded data initiatives can stall at the point of execution. Taking place March 17 – 18, 2026, at W Brisbane, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will feature a dedicated set of data-driven sessions designed to help IT leaders strengthen how decisions are governed and carried through in practice.



Now in its second annual APAC edition, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will deliver a hands-on strategy conference for CIOs, senior directors, and IT executives focused on translating research into execution. The data-driven sessions are designed to help leaders connect data strategy directly to leadership decisions, improve data literacy across teams, and apply structured approaches that support consistent outcomes in complex environments.

“Data only becomes valuable when leaders can consistently act on it and make choices they’re willing to stand behind,” says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. “Across many APAC organisations, we’re seeing that the main challenge is not so much access to data, but more the lack of shared understanding around how it should inform decisions. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, our data-driven sessions will help CIOs understand how to better strengthen data literacy and execution so data reliably supports better outcomes.”

Featured Data-Driven Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

The following data-driven sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane bring together strategic guidance, execution frameworks, and region-specific insights to help IT leaders strengthen decision outcomes across their organisations:

Build a Robust and Comprehensive Data Strategy

This session examines how data strategy should directly support critical decisions and business outcomes. Attendees will gain clarity on how to position data as a decision-enabling capability rather than a reporting function, helping leadership teams align on what data matters most.

This interactive workshop explores the 12-step Data and Analytics Playbook and how to apply it within real-world environments. Participants will leave with a prioritised roadmap to move data and analytics from reactive firefighting to forward-driving delivery.

Grounded in insights from Info-Tech’s APAC member base, this session highlights how regional technology, regulatory, and cultural dynamics are shaping IT decisions. Attendees will gain evidence-based perspectives to benchmark priorities and inform leadership discussions.

These sessions align with findings from Info-Tech’s recently published Data Priorities 2026 report, which shows that as organisations accelerate AI adoption and digital initiatives, gaps in data quality, governance, and literacy increasingly limit their ability to execute with confidence. Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane extends this research by providing leaders with practical frameworks, peer context, and actionable guidance they can apply immediately.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will bring together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region for two days of research-driven programming. The conference will feature mainstage sessions, interactive breakouts, peer discussions, and one-on-one analyst meetings designed to help IT leaders move from strategy to execution in complex and fast-moving environments.

Additional sessions and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane page.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

