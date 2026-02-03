Cision PR Newswire Convenes Public Relations Leaders at Communications Forum and Award 2026 in Shanghai

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cision PR Newswire successfully concluded the Cision PR Newswire Communications Forum and Award 2026 in Shanghai, marking the 10th edition of the event under the theme “Rethink. Reform.” The forum brought together industry leaders from reputable brands, agencies, associations, and media organisations to explore the future of Public Relations.



Cision PR Newswire Communications Forum and Award 2026

The event welcomed nearly 3,000 participants both onsite and online, including PR and Communications professionals, brand leaders, and media representatives from across industries. High attendance and positive feedback reflected PR Newswire’s growing influence in gathering the communications community and creating a trusted forum for strategic dialogue in mainland China and across APAC.



Nearly 3,000 Participants Joined the Event Onsite and Online

Speakers from organizations such as the China International Public Relations Association, Kunlun Tech, SANY Group, LONGi Green Energy, Energy Foundation, LEAD Intelligent, Hero Esports, alongside media including Yicai Global, FT Chinese, and Sina Finance, shared their perspectives on stage, shedding insight on topics ranging from media in the age of AI to brand localization and human-centred storytelling.



Judy Wang, Head of Commercial Mainland China at PR Newswire

Opening the forum, Judy Wang, Head of Commercial Mainland China at PR Newswire, noted that the industry is undergoing a fundamental shift: new technologies are introduced every day, internet & Large Language Models (LLMs) algorithms are changing rapidly, and trust is becoming an increasingly scarce resource. She emphasized that PR professionals are now shifting to a more strategic position in the business. PR Newswire is delighted to create a platform for industry peers to rethink and reform a long-term business strategy and build global competitiveness.



Lynn Liu, Vice President of Audience Development and Distribution Services, APAC at PR Newswire

Lynn Liu, Vice President of Audience Development and Distribution Services, APAC at PR Newswire, added that in the era of modern communications, reliable content plays a central role in shaping both public perception and AI platforms.

Research shows that LLMs derive 60% of information from authorised news, and 20% from official corporate websites. He emphasizes the importance of distributing corporate news, and getting exposure through reputable media, as this would become an organisation’s growth engine. Lynn explains that PR Newswire’s role goes beyond content creation and distribution; it provides verified news and reference for LLMs.



Jia Zhao, Deputy Chief Editor of Yicai and Chief Editor of Yicai Magazine

Jia Zhao, Deputy Chief Editor of Yicai and Chief Editor of Yicai Magazine, noted that the industry is entering an era of ‘super individuals’. This is an era in which diverse content formats and channels complement one another, and the virtual and real worlds thrive together. Video remains the dominant medium, yet audiences will engage with information through an increasingly diverse set of channels. Meanwhile, the value of traditional offline media will also make a comeback.



Panel Session – “The Evolution of Communications in the Intelligent Age”

During the first panel session, corporate and media representatives from PR Newswire, Sina Finance, Everyday Tech, Financial Times Chinese, Yongzhu Studio, and Hero Esports further explored the theme “The Evolution of Communications in the Intelligent Age.” The panellists’ engaging discussion concluded that while AI is advancing rapidly, the role of human creators and media is becoming increasingly critical. Panellists emphasized that humans must serve as gatekeepers for AI, building emotional connection and trust through authentic storytelling that technology alone cannot replace.



Dapeng Lv, Vice President of the China International Public Relations Association

In the afternoon sessions, Dapeng Lv, Vice President of the China International Public Relations Association, discussed the challenges of Chinese brands’ global expansion and highlighted three core elements for overseas communications: brand positioning, brand communications, and brand maintenance, stressing the need to differentiate between corporate and product brand strategies.



Hui Yao, Marketing and PR Director at Kunlun Tech

Furthermore on storytelling, Hui Yao, Marketing and PR Director at Kunlun Tech, shared that going global is a combination of technology and storytelling, emphasizing the need to translate “complex branding messages into clear, relatable stories that resonate with audiences across markets”.



Panel Session – “Strategies and Practices for Brand Globalization”

During the second panel discussion, corporate representatives from the Energy Foundation, LONGi Green Energy Technology, Sany Group, and Lead Intelligent Equipment discussed “Strategies and Practices for Brand Globalization.” According to the panellists, companies must pursue both global and localized narratives simultaneously. Enterprises expanding overseas should not only emphasize industry and product content, but also prioritize communicating their sustainable values. They must adopt a human-centred approach to build brands with warmth and humanity.

The successful conclusion of the Cision PR Newswire Communications Forum 2026 brought more than an exchange of ideas, serving as a collective call to action to rethink strategy, channels, technology, and storytelling. The forum encourages professionals to reform their communications strategies to deliver greater results.

Following the forum, the winners of the Cision PR Newswire Corporate Communications Award 2026 were announced. The program features 19 award categories recognizing excellence in all aspects of PR and Communications, showcasing outstanding achievements in corporate communications throughout 2025.

The full list of winners is shown below.