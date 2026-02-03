Enjin Launches Essence of the Elements: A Cross-Game Multiverse Journey

Essence of the Elements, a year-long quest built around elemental seasons, to fuel ecosystem-wide player onboarding and cross-game exploration

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Enjin , the pioneer in metaverse experiences and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), today unveiled Essence of the Elements , a Multiverse initiative built around true player ownership with in-game items that can be used, progressed, and expanded across multiple games. Rather than a single in-game event, Essence of the Elements builds upon the model where players genuinely own their items, carry them between different worlds, and grow their value through cross-game play.

Through Enjin’s Multiverse Dashboard , players link their gaming wallet to access a shared progression system spanning multiple titles. By completing quests and challenges across different games, players earn Essence and unlock new items that evolve beyond any one game, creating a growing set of Multiverse collectibles. Each season—Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth—adds new opportunities to expand an item’s utility and unlock additional Multiverse items through play in diverse game environments.

Essence of the Elements expands the original prize pool of past Multiverse chapters. Each season in this event introduces prizes that evolve as players gain Essence. These NFT rewards are infused with Enjin Coin (ENJ), with 50,000 ENJ allocated per season across rewards. At the end of each season, eligible players enter a draw to receive a new seasonal Multiverse item . Each season also features a prize of an exclusive, element-themed Degen NFT with a staking pool capacity of 1 million.

Rene Stefancic, COO of Enjin commented, “Essence of the Elements shows what’s possible when players truly own their items. Using NFTs, Enjin enables items that belong to players, not games, and can move, evolve, and unlock new value across multiple worlds. This is about ownership that persists beyond any single title, where progress in one game creates opportunity in another, and players stay in control of what they earn.”

Essence of the Elements is a free-to-play campaign to all gamers from Web3 newcomers to veteran players. Games in the first season include ENJ Excavators , Etherscape , Into the Multiverse , Lost Relics , and The Six Dragons . Additional games may join in future seasons.

Enjin is dedicated to delivering a cross-game journey that continuously evolves and improves, with a fair-play and sustainable structure that can grow over time.

The Essence of the Elements Multiverse Chapter is now live on multiverse.nft.io .

About Enjin

Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive suite of products for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, accessible platform, Enjin’s technology has seen wide application in blockchain games, apps, enterprise programs, and innovative marketing campaigns. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), a utility token used to back the value of blockchain assets. To date, over one billion Enjin-powered assets have been created. For more information, visit enjin.io .

