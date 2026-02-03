Finalists and Semifinalists for $1 Million Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge Announced

BONN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 3 February 2026 – The Seed Grant Finalists and Growth Grant and Seeding the Future Grand Prize Semifinalists of(GFSC) have been announced, marking a key milestone in the USD 1 million global Challenge supporting impactful and innovative solutions to transform food systems.

Created and funded by Seeding The Future Foundation and, for the first time, hosted by Welthungerhilfe (WHH), the Challenge attracted a record 1,600+ applications from innovator teams in 112 countries, underscoring growing global momentum for food systems transformation.

Following a multi-stage, rigorous international review process, 36 teams have advanced across three award levels. These include 16 Seed Grant Finalists (competing for 8 awards of USD 25,000), 12 Growth Grant Semifinalists (competing for 3 awards of USD 100,000), and 8 Seeding The Future Grand Prize Semifinalists (competing for 2 awards of USD 250,000).

“Hosting the GFSC reflects Welthungerhilfe’s commitment to accelerating bold, scalable innovations where they are needed most. This year’s diversity of solutions underscores the complexity of food system challenges and the creativity of innovators worldwide.” said Jan Kever, Head of Innovation at Welthungerhilfe

The submitted innovations span diverse themes and approaches, including climate-smart production, nutrient-dense foods, food loss reduction, and inclusive market models, reflecting the complexity and interconnected nature of today’s food systems challenges.

“The Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge exists to catalyze impactful, bold, and scalable innovations that advance food systems transformation. We are excited to work alongside Welthungerhilfe as a trusted partner and host of the Challenge and are encouraged by the quality and diversity of innovations emerging from this first year of collaboration.” said Bernhard van Lengerich, Founder and CEO of Seeding The Future Foundation

While the number of awards is limited, all semifinalists and finalist applicants plus all applicants with any prior recognition of other innovation competitions can join the STF Global Food System Innovation Database and Network—currently in beta testing with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations—vastly expanding their visibility and reach across a global audience.

List of 2025 GFSC Seed Grant Finalists, Growth Grant and Seeding The Future Grand Prize Semifinalists

Find details here: welthungerhilfe.org/gfsc-finalists

Seeding The Future Grand Prize Semi-Finalists

Growth Grant Semi-Finalists

Seed Grant Finalists

About Seeding The Future Foundation

STF is a private nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equitable access to safe, nutritious, affordable, and trusted food. It supports innovations that transform food systems and benefit both people and planet. More at Seeding the future.

About Welthungerhilfe

WHH is one of Germany’s largest private aid organizations, striving for a world without hunger since 1962. More at: Welthungerhilfe (WHH)