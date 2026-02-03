Golden Horse Brings Auspicious New Chapter, Yung’s Bistro at K11 MUSEA Presents a Festive Feast Before Relocation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 February 2026 – Yung’s Bistro, the first contemporary brand of the renowned Yung Kee Restaurant Group, announces that, in line with mall development plans, its outlet at Shop 701, 7/F, K11 MUSEA will be relocating to another space on the same floor after mid March. The restaurant will continue to serve authentic Cantonese cuisine with a modern twist.

The current venue features a spacious terrace with one of the most spectacular 180 degree views of Victoria Harbour within the mall – a panoramic dining experience that may be difficult to replicate in the future. Guests are warmly invited to seize this final opportunity and indulge in an extraordinary dining experience, where exquisite Cantonese cuisine and stunning surroundings create unforgettable memories before we embark on a new chapter.

Harbour Fireworks, Festive Bites

Yung’s Bistro has long been a favored destination for guests to take in the day and night vistas of Victoria Harbour from its expansive outdoor terrace. On the second day of the Lunar New Year (February 18), when the Harbour stages its grand fireworks display, the terrace offers an ideal vantage point to embrace the festive atmosphere. Diners can enjoy the dazzling spectacle up close in a spacious outdoor setting, framed by the glittering night skyline.

To celebrate the Year of the Horse, our culinary team is delighted to present a series of “Chinese New Year Selected Delicacies,” thoughtfully crafted to bid farewell to the old year and usher in blessings and joy for the new one.

Featured dishes include:

“Lo Hei” with Abalone — symbolizing prosperity and rising fortune

Braised Dried Oyster with Black Moss in Oyster Sauce — representing wealth and flourishing business

Sautéed Prawns with Sweet and Sour Sauce — signifying happiness and good cheer

Homestyle Braised Pork with Preserved Vegetables in Soy Sauce — wishing abundance year after year

Beyond the Lunar New Year festivities, Yung’s Bistro has curated a memorable Valentine’s special for couples. On February 14, we will present a “Lifetime of Love” Set Menu, priced at HK$1,314 per person — a symbolic gesture wishing for everlasting love. The menu is designed to celebrate romance:

Sweet Prologue: A delightful trio featuring the crispy Deep-fried Shrimp Ball with Fermented Bean Curd, our signature Premium Barbecued Pork Belly and refreshing Preserved Egg and Pickled Ginger.

Vows of Love: Nourishing Double-boiled Sea Whelk Soup with Fish Maw and Bamboo Fungus, followed by two premium mains featuring the aromatic Pan-fried Spotted Garoupa Fillet with Truffle Salt and tender Braised Abalone and Sea Cucumber in Oyster Sauce.

Endless Warmth: Heartwarming Fried Sticky Rice with Cured Meat.

A Sweet Note: The meal concludes with our adorable White Rabbit Candies Custard (served as a pair), accompanied by Pink Rosé or Fresh Juice to mark a sweet note to the evening.

Yung’s Bistro sincerely thanks all our guests for their continued support over the years, and we look forward to welcoming you soon at our refreshed new location.

Reservations & Enquiries: +852 2321 3800

