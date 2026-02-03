Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Further Deepens Cooperation with Xinhui Solar, with Xinhui Solar Planning an Additional US$30 Million Investment to Support Southeast Asia Expansion

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (the “Company”) today announced that its strategic cooperation with Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd. has further deepened. Building on prior collaboration, the two parties have continued to align on long-term cooperation priorities and regional deployment strategies in Southeast Asia’s new energy infrastructure and new energy vehicle service markets. Xinhui Solar plans to make an additional US$30 million private placement investment in the Company to support the acceleration of related business initiatives.

The Company stated that both parties intend to leverage their respective strengths in new energy industry resources, technological capabilities, capital support, and regional market development to jointly advance EV charging infrastructure, new energy vehicle service platforms, and related energy management solutions across Southeast Asia. The cooperation is expected to be implemented on a phased and project-based basis, with a focus on scalability and replicability across the region.

As part of the deepening cooperation, the parties have reached a common understanding regarding the overall framework for a proposed Southeast Asia joint venture and have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide guidance for future collaboration. The proposed joint venture is envisioned as an important platform for regional operations, while its structure and implementation details remain subject to further discussion and arrangement.

The Company noted that the proposed additional US$30 million investment by Xinhui Solar, subject to the satisfaction of relevant conditions and internal approval procedures, is expected to provide sustained financial support for its Southeast Asia strategy. Jiuzi Holdings will continue to advance its overseas business expansion in a prudent and compliant manner, deepen industrial collaboration, and steadily implement its international growth strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

