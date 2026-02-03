Kakao Games Begins Pre-Registration for SM Entertainment IP Based Game “SMiniz”

– Global pre-registration now available on App Store and Google Play

– Official SMiniz brand page officially open

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kakao Games announced today that global pre-registration has begun for SMiniz, a new game based on the IP of SM Entertainment.



Pre-registration for “SMiniz” will run globally until February 23 across multiple regions worldwide. Those who have pre-registered will receive ‘Group Draw Tickets’ as a reward after launch.

Kakao Games has also launched the official “SMiniz” brand page, where users can sign up for pre-registration and access additional details about the game.

“SMiniz” is a mobile casual match 3 puzzle game featuring small character versions inspired by SM Entertainment artists. Players solve puzzles alongside their favorite characters in an accessible and easy to enjoy gameplay experience.

Following a global closed beta test conducted last December, “SMiniz” received positive feedback for its approachable puzzle gameplay, along with a variety of SM IP based content, including photocard collection elements that reflect fandom culture, customizable Toploader and Fan Zone spaces tailored to individual preferences, artist inspired costumes that capture the concept of real world artist activities.

SMiniz is currently in preparation for its official launch in the first quarter of 2026. Developed as an in-house title targeting a global fanbase. Kakao Games will handle global publishing and live service operations, while METABORA is responsible for development and SM Entertainment provides the IP of its affiliated artists.

#APPENDIX

‘SMiniz’ Official Brand Page: https://sminiz.kakaogames.com/

About Kakao Games Corp.

Kakao Games (CEO Sang-Woo Han) is the gaming subsidiary of Kakao, specializing in both publishing and development across a wide range of genres, from casual to hardcore titles on PC and mobile. Since its KOSDAQ listing in September 2020, Kakao Games has successfully developed and launched popular titles such as Odin: Valhalla Rising, Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Eversoul, Guardian Tales, and Kakao Battlegrounds, with multiple global releases on the horizon. Kakao Games remains committed to expanding its portfolio and exploring new opportunities in the evolving gaming landscape.