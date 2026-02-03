Nearmap Launches AI-Powered Roof Assessment to Transform Portfolio-Scale Roof Planning

New capability enables commercial real estate, AECO, and government teams to remotely assess roof condition, cut inspection costs, and prioritise capital spend across thousands of buildings

SYDNEY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Organisations that manage large building portfolios have long been forced to rely on costly, slow, and inconsistent roof inspections to understand risk and plan maintenance. Today, Nearmap, a global leader in property intelligence, announced the launch of Nearmap Roof Assessment, a new AI-powered capability that allows teams to remotely evaluate roof condition across entire portfolios using high-resolution aerial imagery and automated condition insights.

Designed for commercial property owners, AECO firms, and government facility management teams, Roof Assessment replaces fragmented site visits and subjective reports with a centralised, visual system of record for roof health – helping organisations detect issues earlier, prioritise capital investments, and standardise decision-making across distributed assets.

“When you can view all the buildings and see and prioritise where you need to spend the money, this is perfect. Instead of having to inspect 150 buildings, we’ve been able to narrow it down to just 15,” said Asset Management and Systems Manager Anu Karunaratne.

Built on the accuracy and consistency of Nearmap data, Roof Assessment provides a centralised, visual source of truth that strengthens collaboration between property managers, facility directors, GIS leaders, roof consultants, inspectors, and asset management teams. By reducing unnecessary site visits and equipping teams with objective, shareable roof condition insights, organisations can more confidently plan capital projects, respond to risk, and ensure long-term portfolio resilience.

“Too many organisations waste time and money because they’re relying on infrequent inspections, inconsistent assessments, or siloed information,” said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. “Roof Assessment gives teams, whether they oversee corporate campuses, government facilities, or complex commercial portfolios, a clear, defensible, and scalable way to understand the health of their roofs. It brings true operational efficiency to asset planning by combining the repeatability of AI with the clarity of high-resolution imagery.”

Purpose-built for commercial real estate, AECO, and government organisations, Roof Assessment enables reliable, remote monitoring across thousands of sites. Objective condition ratings, high-resolution imagery, and intuitive summaries provide a shared foundation for prioritising inspections, coordinating work, and supporting preventive maintenance strategies.

Key benefits include:

Evaluate thousands of roofs without sending inspectors onsite, reducing costs, safety risk, and operational disruption

Replace subjective reports with standardised, AI-driven condition ratings to support defensible planning and budgeting

Give finance, facilities, and external partners the same visual source of truth for faster, more aligned decision-making

Detect roof issues earlier to prevent damage and extend asset life through proactive maintenance

Improve collaboration and transparency across internal teams, contractors, consultants, and inspectors

The introduction of Roof Assessment expands the Nearmap property intelligence offering, reinforcing the company’s commitment to help organisations manage risk, optimise capital planning, and make confident, data-driven decisions with an always-current view of the built environment.

Nearmap Roof Assessment is available today via MyAccount. For more information, visit: https://www.nearmap.com/au/products/insights/roof-assessment

