Phouvong Jewelry Partners with BCEL to Launch “Swipe & Save with BCEL Mastercard” Campaign

Phouvong Jewelry, one of Laos’ longest-established gold retailers with over 40 years of history and renowned for its 99.99 percent purity gold, has partnered with Banque pour le Commerce Extérieur Lao Public (BCEL) to launch the “Phouvong Jewelry – Swipe & Save with BCEL Mastercard” promotional campaign, valued at over LAK 400 million (approximately USD 18,500).

Running from 2 to 17 February, this marks the first formal collaboration between the two established Lao brands. The campaign is exclusively available to BCEL Mastercard holders at four Phouvong Jewelry branches: Morning Market, ITECC Mall, Wangthong, and Vientiane Center.

Under the campaign, customers who purchase a minimum of 3.75 grams of gold jewelry or bullion at any Phouvong Jewelry store using a BCEL Mastercard are eligible for a LAK 50,000 (approximately USD 2.30) discount. Additional discounts of up to LAK 2 million (over USD 92) are available for purchases up to 150 grams of gold per card, per day, per branch.

Daily discounts are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis