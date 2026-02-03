Popular Spring Event “Nemophila Festival 2026” to Be Held by PSJ Corporation at Osaka Maishima Seaside Park from April 11 to May 10

– One of Largest Nemophila Gardens in Kansai Area to Present Breathtaking Scenery with Backdrop of Blue Ocean and Sky –

– Special Zone to Showcase Contrast between Cherry Blossoms, Tulips and Nemophila –

KAWACHINAGANO, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PSJ Corporation Co., Ltd, headquartered in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, will hold the Nemophila Festival 2026 at Osaka Maishima Seaside Park in Konohana Ward, the city of Osaka, from Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, May 10.

Image1: The Nemophila Festival

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108967/202601273127/_prw_PI1fl_zf8dW150.jpg

The Nemophila Festival has been held on Maishima, a manmade island adjacent to Yumeshima, another artificial island that served as the site of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. This major spring event allows visitors to enjoy blooming nemophila across an area of about 44,000 square meters overlooking the Akashi Kaikyo (Strait) Bridge, in the pleasant sea breeze.

The festival is timed to coincide with the season when nemophila is in full bloom. The organizer recommends that visitors take photos of the breathtaking view of nemophila flowers blanketing the hillside in blue, harmonizing with the vast expanse of Osaka Bay and the clear blue sky. Approximately 230,000 people visited the Nemophila Festival 2024 that lasted for about a month.

The nemophila, an annual plant native to North America, is called “rurikarakusa” in Japanese and produces beautiful flowers reminiscent of the blue sky. The vast blue expanse of nemophila in full bloom, as if they were connected to the sky and the sea, has become a hot topic on social media, particularly among younger generations, as being “photogenic.”

There are many photo spots at the festival site, including a large “MAISHIMA” monument and an area showcasing seasonal flowers that bloom alongside nemophila. Moreover, the opening hours of the site will be extended until after sunset on weekends and public holidays as well as during the “Golden Week” holiday period from late April to early May. This will allow visitors to admire nemophila flowers that look fantastic as they reflect the glow of the sunset. Such a scene cannot be seen during the daytime. Maishima has been selected as one of Japan’s Top 100 sunset spots (*).

*The 100 sunset spots in Japan have been selected by “NPO Association to Promote Landscapes with Sunset and Sunrise on the Japanese Archipelago.”

http://www.area-best.com/yuhi/yuhi100.htm

Image2: Cherry blossoms collaboration zone

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108967/202601273127/_prw_PI2fl_vFVxxIfF.jpg

Image3: Nemophila flowers under the setting sun

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108967/202601273127/_prw_PI3fl_6PtC4iT9.jpg

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

– Kids’ Park to be established at the site to allow families to enjoy together

Kids’ Park will be established where activities for children will be offered to enjoy the event with their parents and other relatives.

Image4: Kids’ Park

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108967/202601273127/_prw_PI4fl_GlF6o14J.jpg

– Original goods and souvenirs featuring the event’s official character “Nemo-nyan” to be offered

Blue Eye — blue soft-serve ice cream — and Nemophila Honey — honey collected by honeybees from nemophila flowers inside the park — as well as Nemo-nyan’s Baby Castella (Japanese bite-sized sponge cakes) are particularly popular items on sale at “Nemo-nyan Shop” within the site. Additionally, a variety of original goods featuring Nemo-nyan, such as stuffed toys, drawstring pouches and pens, are also on sale.

Image5: Nemo-nyan goods

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202601273127-O1-6WYfZmbq.pdf

Image6: Nemo-nyan’s Baby Castella

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108967/202601273127/_prw_PI8fl_zblH6huu.jpg

Image7: Blue Eye

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108967/202601273127/_prw_PI9fl_6TGYnPZH.jpg

The latest bloom status of nemophila in the park can be checked on Osaka Maishima Seaside Park’s official Instagram account and website. The details will be updated regularly on them:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/osaka_maishima_seasidepark/

Website: https://seasidepark.maishima.com/nemophila/

Overview of the Nemophila Festival 2026

– Period: Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, May 10, 2026

– Opening hours:

Weekdays: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Entry permitted until 4:30 p.m.)

Weekends & public holidays: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Entry permitted until 6:00 p.m.) *It will close at 5:00 p.m. on May 10, the final day.

– Admission fees (including tax)

Adults: 1,800 yen (1,500 yen per person for group tours)

Children aged 6 to 15: 500 yen (500 yen per person for group tours)

Preschool-age children: free

– Address: Osaka Maishima Seaside Park

2 Hokko Ryokuchi, Konohana Ward, Osaka City, Osaka, 554-0042 Japan

Access:

Visitors can take Hokko Kanko Bus (also known as Maishima Active Bus) from Sakurajima Station on the JR Yumesaki Line to “THE DAY OSAKA-mae” bus stop to get to the Nemophila Festival site.