PotisEdge Extends Tier 1 Status in BloombergNEF Report for Seventh Consecutive Quarter in Q1 2026

Global energy storage leader continues to drive innovation and reliability across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PotisEdge, a globally recognized innovator in safe and scalable energy storage solutions, today announced it has again been ranked as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer in BloombergNEF’s Q1 2026 report—marking the seventh consecutive quarter the company has secured this distinction. This sustained recognition reflects PotisEdge’s consistent performance, bankable technology, and trusted execution across global markets.

As a vertically integrated BESS manufacturer with an annual production capacity exceeding 31 GWh across facilities in China and the United States, PotisEdge designs and deploys energy storage systems that serve the full spectrum of energy needs—from household storage to grid-scale projects.

PotisEdge consistently delivers reliable and high-performance storage solutions that meet high-standard safety requirements. These solutions are widely deployed in utility-scale plants, hybrid solar-storage installations and other energy storage scenarios, enhancing grid flexibility and enable higher renewable penetration. Committed to advancing storage technologies with superior performance, safety, reliability and efficiency, PotisEdge plays a key role in accelerating the global adoption of renewable energy.

Consecutive inclusion in BloombergNEF’s Tier 1 list not only reflects the advanced technical level of the company’s products, but also demonstrates the lasting trust of partners and investors. Its project footprint now spans across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia.

Looking to the future, PotisEdge is expanding its localized manufacturing and R&D capabilities. Recent joint projects and partnerships have strengthened its supply and after-sales capabilities in strategic regions such as North America and Europe. The company remains focused on advancing the safety and intelligence of energy storage, with a core emphasis on driving innovation for integrated solar-storage solutions – key drivers of the global transition toward a low-carbon, resilient, and democratic energy system.



PotisEdge BNEF Tier 1 Q1 2026

About PotisEdge

PotisEdge, powered by LONGi, is a globally recognized leader in energy storage system (ESS) integration. As the dedicated ESS product line of LONGi, we specialize in making solar energy dispatchable and grid-friendly. With over 10 years expertise in the ESS industry, PotisEdge combines patented 5S technologies (BMS, ICCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) and automotive-grade manufacturing standards to deliver high-performance, sustainable energy solutions worldwide.