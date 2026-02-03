Saddle Up for a Renewed Lunar New Year as iShopChangi Reimagines Festive Rituals for 2026

Saddle up for the Year of the Horse with iShopChangi as it brings curated festive finds together to refresh your Lunar New Year rituals for 2026. From festive gifting and beauty glow-ups to home essentials, wines and spirits, and gourmet treats, skip the festive rush with carefully selected picks made for the season as you start the new year feeling renewed. Alongside these Lunar New Year favourites, take home the exclusive iShopChangi x Good Addition Prosperity Tile Set, a collaboration with Andrea Chong.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From now to 28 February 2026, travellers and non-travellers can get into the Lunar New Year spirit and refresh festive rituals with iShopChangi , offering curated festive finds and first-to-launch exclusives across fashion, beauty, wine and spirits, and lifestyle essentials at tax- and GST-absorbed prices, flying or not. Also featured this season is the exclusive iShopChangi x Good Addition Prosperity Tile Collectible, created in collaboration with local style icon Andrea Chong. Alongside curated selections, breeze through festive prep with on-demand delivery and gift-wrapping services.

Curated Lunar New Year Finds with an Exclusive Festive Touch

From standout gifts to party-ready picks, iShopChangi’s Lunar New Year curation has every celebration covered. Shop by mood and mission with collections made for Thoughtful Gifters picking out luxury beauty deluxe sets, fashion finds, and the latest tech from names like SK-II, Goldheart, and Sony. Efficient Hosts can stock up on wines, spirits, candles, and gourmet snacks, including festive favourites like cognac from Hennessy. And for the Glam Squad, go all out with beauty sets, fashion accessories, and health picks from brands like Kinohimitsu.

In addition to festive finds, mark the season with the exclusive iShopChangi x Good Addition Prosperity Tile Set, created in collaboration with local style icon Andrea Chong and her fashion brand Good Addition. Designed with Good Addition’s brocade motifs, festive yet calm colours, iShopChangi’s travel-inspired details, and a playful Otter design, the set puts a modern spin on a timeless ritual. Available for purchase at S$228 with a minimum spend of S$120.

Ring in the New Year with Festive Perks

Get festive-ready with curated selections made for the moments that matter most during the New Year. Whether it’s choosing thoughtful gifts, setting the mood for hosting, or dialling up your festive glam, iShopChangi brings together handpicked finds across beauty , fashion , wine and spirits , and home essentials . Indulge in exclusive finds and savings of up to 60% across Lunar New Year favourites from brands like SK-II, Hennessy, Sony, Kinohimitsu, Goldheart, and more.

Secure these festive promo codes and enjoy Lunar New Year savings.*

Lunar New Year Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers) From now to 28 February 2026 Code Description LNY12 12%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$50 LNY15 15%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$120 Exclusive Lunar New Year Beauty Sale (For Travellers – Beauty Only) LNY25B 25%* off with min. spend S$700, capped at S$300

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer to https://www.ishopchangi.com/en/campaigns/rituals2026 for full terms and conditions.

To round things off, make festive prep even easier with premium gift-wrapping services * for just S$5, and take advantage of On-Demand Delivery when time is tight. Place your order by 5PM (Monday–Saturday) and receive it within 2 hours for S$10, or enjoy complimentary 2-Hour On-Demand Delivery with a minimum spend of S$200*.

*Visit iShopChangi’s website for more details.

Celebrate New Beginnings with Festive Rewards

This New Year, enjoy more than festive finds on iShopChangi as celebrations come with extra rewards. Explore curated seasonal collections to celebrate the new season in style.

And there’s more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code [ISCNEW20] at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase. New to Changi Pay? Enjoy S$10 off your first purchase of S$50 or more when you use Changi Pay at checkout.

Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the T2 Arrival (Public Area) iShopChangi Counter .

Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.