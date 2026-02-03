Surging Demand for On-demand Delivery

SF Intra-city (09699.HK) Projects Sustained Healthy Growth in Full-year Revenue and Net Profit for 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (“SF Intra-city” or the “Group”, Stock Code: 9699.HK), China’s largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, is pleased to announce that for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the “2025 Fiscal Year”), the Group’s revenue is expected to achieve a year-on-year growth of not less than 40%; meanwhile, the Group is expected to realize profit growth in the 2025 Fiscal Year. The net profit attributable to the owners of the Company is expected to be not less than RMB 238 million (RMB, same below), representing a year-on-year growth of not less than 80%, and the adjusted net profit is expected to be not less than RMB 376 million, with a year-on-year growth of not less than 158%.

The steady growth in SF Intra-city’s net profit and revenue can be attributed to (a) the sustained increase in consumer demand for on-demand delivery services, benefiting from the rapid development trend of China’s domestic on-demand retail market; (b) the expansion of the on-demand delivery industry scale and the Group’s balanced and high-quality development across all business lines, resulting in healthy growth in both order volume and revenue alongside significant scale enhancement; and (c) the Group’s adherence to its neutral and open third-party market positioning, with its multi-time, full-category high-quality services accelerating widespread customer recognition and long-term trust, thereby driving the steady growth of the Group’s business.

SF Intra-city has been firmly rooting itself in the local lifestyle services industry. Leveraging its profound industry insights, nationwide flexible delivery network, and efficient digital-intelligent technological capabilities, it proactively seized the market opportunities arising from the boom in on-demand retail, remaining steadfast in executing the operational goal of “high-quality and healthy growth”, culminating in favorable business results characterized by balanced and high-quality development across all business lines. The Group will continue to grasp the market trends of diversified traffic, upgrading of local retail, acceleration of intra-city logistics, and continuous penetration of third-party on-demand delivery services. It is committed to scaling up, broadening service scenarios, and improving services to consolidate its market competitive position and further enhance its medium- to long-term revenue and profit potential.

In 2025, SF Intra-city sustained the healthy development momentum established in recent years. The Group optimized rider operating and order dispatch costs through technological means such as its City Logistics System (“CLS”), incorporated unmanned delivery capabilities to optimize the overall delivery capacity structure, and drove the quality and efficiency improvement of its delivery network through lean rider operation management and digital-intelligent technological innovations. The economies of scale of its delivery network were further enhanced, operational leverage continued to manifest, resource input-output efficiency was improved, and profit growth was driven.

According to the prediction of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, the scale of China’s on-demand retail market will exceed RMB 1 trillion, and the average annual growth rate of China’s on-demand retail market during the 15th Five-Year Plan period is expected to reach 12.6%. SF Intra-city will adapt to the changes in local lifestyle consumption scenarios and patterns, continue to focus on its core value contributions in the on-demand delivery industry and urban operations, and strive to expand the boundaries of on-demand fulfillment services, enhance technological innovation capabilities, and collaborate with more business partners. It will focus on serving customers, industries, and society, and create broader value for shareholders and customers.