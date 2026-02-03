Tam Jai International Debuts in the Philippines

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tam Jai International Co. Limited (“TJI“, “Tam Jai” or the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce its inaugural entry into the Philippines with the opening of the first TamJai Mixian store through a franchise partnership with Suyen Corporation, representing a further advancement in the Group’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Located at BGC Corporate Tower Two, the new TamJai Mixian store is situated at a prime location in the heart of a thriving business hub in Taguig city. This Philippine store features not only TamJai Mixian’s signature soups and trademarked snacks, but also a range of tailor-designed rice bowls. It also offers a new dining experience with bowl customisation inspired by the “Mala Tang” style, making it the Group’s first overseas restaurant to introduce this concept. Each bowl is freshly prepared with distinctive soup bases and Tam Jai’s iconic 10-level spice scale according to customers’ preferences, offering the authentic “Tam Jai Taste” in a contemporary style.

Mr Ben Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Suyen Corporation, said, “We are honoured to introduce Hong Kong’s No. 1 noodle brand to the flourishing fast-casual food scene in the Philippines. By leveraging our expertise in the Philippine market together with Tam Jai’s unique brand identity, we are creating a powerful synergy that will drive the growth and long-term success of TamJai Mixian in the country.”

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, “Our debut in the Philippines further enriches our restaurant network of more than 250 stores across the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Malaysia. With robust local partners in place, we will continue to broaden our footprint and grow TJI’s restaurant network in key markets.”

Store address: G/F, Unit 1 & 2, BGC Corporate Tower Two, 5th Avenue. Cor 30th St, Taguig City, Philippines



Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and CEO of TJI (right 1); Mayor Lani Cayetano (right 3); Congressman Jorge Bocobo (right 2); franchise partner Suyen Corporation officiate the debut in the Philippines.

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 250 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group’s portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

