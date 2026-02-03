When Tech and Traditions Converge: Unlock a Digital Xi’an New Year in the Ancient Capital

XI’AN, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 26, the Laba Festival, which is deemed a prelude to the Spring Festival, Xi’an hosted the launch ceremony of the 2026 “Xi’an Year • Best of China – Digital Xi’an New Year” Spring Cultural and Tourism event series, along with the release of XR experiences and platform marketing initiatives, at the Xi’an XR Film Industry Base.



Dream Chang’an: The Grand Tang Dynasty Welcoming Ceremony

The event, organized by the Xi’an municipal government in collaboration with partnered enterprises and related organizations, marks the start of a New Year celebration that transcends the virtual and the real, the ancient and the modern. The event series, which will run from January through March 18, is designed to offer both residents and visitors a “visible, tangible, immersive, and takeaway-ready” digital Chinese New Year experience.

Spring Festival and cultural tourism reimagined: sharing a digital future

Xi’an’ New Year event series launched six major platforms and five shopping scenarios that are tailored with marketing campaigns and shopping subsidies to present visitors with the “New Year red envelopes” to enjoy Xi’an to the fullest, bringing delights to the public and benefiting the businesses.

More than 150 cultural and tourism activities across the six categories of intangible heritage customs, food and shopping, lantern festivals and performances, museum learning, tourism leisure, and cultural public benefits will be held simultaneously, creating a citywide festive atmosphere.

Six major XR industry clusters in Xi’an have also launched a series of New Year digital experiences and public benefit initiatives. Using LBE (Location Based Entertainment) technology, participants are free to move and explore within designated areas, with their physical actions precisely mapped onto interactive historical scenes. This turns profound history into something tangible and participatory, shifting the experience from merely viewing relics to truly “traveling through history.”

Platform synergy for targeted impact

The collaboration among six major platforms goes beyond simple traffic redirection. By leveraging their respective strengths and integrating resources, they deliver more thoughtful, affordable, and convenient full-scene experiences: travel platforms launch themed product packages, lifestyle platforms create themed packages, cross-border payment platforms optimize inbound tourism experiences, and retail platforms roll out themed promotions.

Xi’an warmly invites friends from around the world to join us in Xi’an, immerse themselves in this fusion of the real and the virtual, and experience both the authentic heart of Chinese tradition and the thrilling pulse of tomorrow, already here today.