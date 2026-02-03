Willog to Unveil Next-Gen ‘Control Tower 2.0’ at Manifest 2026, Accelerating Global Expansion with Series B-2 Funding

Showcasing ‘Control Tower 2.0’: Incorporating patented AIoT technology for hyper-precise visibility and intelligence across the entire logistics process.

Proven Technology: Secures third investment round (Series B-2) within just four years of establishment.

Confidence in Innovation: Offering immediate on-site PoC opportunities for attendees to experience logistics transformation.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Willog ( https://willog.io/en ), a leading provider of AIoT-based supply chain intelligence solutions, announced today that it will participate in Manifest 2026, the world’s largest logistics tech conference held in Las Vegas from February 9 to 11. At the event, Willog will unveil its next-generation supply chain management solution, ‘Control Tower 2.0,’ for the first time.



Manifest 2026, Accelerating Global Expansion with Series B-2 Funding

Alongside this product launch, Willog announced the successful closure of its Series B-2 funding round. This marks the company’s third successful investment round in just four years, following Series A in 2021 and Series B in 2023. This achievement serves as a significant validation of Willog’s sustained growth and differentiated technological capabilities in the competitive global market.

Introducing Control Tower 2.0: The Evolution of Visibility

The ‘Control Tower 2.0,’ debuting at Manifest 2026, is an integrated management solution that covers the entire supply chain—from warehouse storage to domestic and international transport. Its core strength lies in providing seamless, end-to-end visibility based on high-precision data collected via Willog’s proprietary, patented IoT sensor devices.

Going beyond simple location tracking, Control Tower 2.0 delivers true ‘Logistics Intelligence.’ The solution utilizes advanced algorithms to precisely analyze critical environmental variables collected by sensors, including temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and light. By predicting potential issues in advance and analyzing historical data to prevent future risks, Willog provides enterprises with actionable results, supporting cost reduction and strategic optimization.

Experience-Centric Booth & Live Demos

Willog has designed its booth at Manifest 2026 not just as a display, but as an experience-centric space where visitors can tangibly feel the solution’s value. Attendees can get hands-on with the physical lineup of Willog’s diverse IoT sensor devices. Furthermore, the experience zone will feature vivid live demos showing exactly how Control Tower 2.0 visualizes real-world data and derives meaningful insights.

Exclusive On-Site Offer: Free PoC Program

A key highlight of Willog’s presence is the on-site Proof of Concept (PoC) program. Willog is offering a complimentary opportunity for qualified booth visitors to deploy its IoT devices and Control Tower solution directly into their actual logistics operations. This initiative allows potential clients to verify technological effectiveness in their specific environments and experience data-driven logistics innovation with zero financial burden.

This Series B-2 investment serves as market validation of Willog’s vision for the digital transformation of supply chains, said a spokesperson for Willog. The PoC opportunity we are offering at Manifest 2026 is an expression of Willog’s strong confidence in its technology. It will serve as a moment for global customers to truly experience logistics innovation through practical intelligence.

For more information on Willog’s participation in Manifest 2026 and to schedule a pre-meeting, please visit the official event page at https://event.willog.io/ .

About Willog

Willog is a premier AIoT-based supply chain solution provider that goes beyond simple location tracking to ensure transparency and predictability across the entire logistics process. Utilizing proprietary, patented IoT devices, Willog accurately collects not only real-time location data but also critical environmental metrics affecting cargo integrity, including temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and light exposure.

This collected data is analyzed using proprietary algorithms specialized for specific logistics domains, allowing the system to predict potential disruptions and proactively prevent risks based on historical patterns. This enables real-time comprehensive monitoring of all logistics assets, including moving cargo and goods stored within facilities. By forecasting and managing every stage of the supply chain, Willog empowers enterprises to optimize their logistics strategies while minimizing costs and risks.

Recognized for its technological prowess, Willog continues its rapid growth trajectory, having successfully secured Series B-2 funding recently, following Series A in 2021 and Series B in 2023. The company was also honored with a Presidential Citation at the ‘2025 Venture Business Promotion Merit’ awards in South Korea. Currently, Willog is accelerating its global expansion through its U.S. subsidiary.